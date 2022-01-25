Specialists of the German tuning studio Zubr Concept presented a modified version of the Lada Niva Legend.

According to the public Lada Niva Documentary, the car, which was named Zubr Monster, is equipped with an 83 hp engine that meets Euro-6 toxicity standards. The ground clearance of the SUV has been increased by 150 mm.

The car received a modified suspension, off-road tires, power bumpers, a winch and a snorkel. The price of the model is still unknown.

On September 8, it was reported that a subsidiary of AvtoVAZ, the Togliatti company Super-Avto, was preparing to release the Lada Niva Legend with a 1.8-liter engine.

With the new engine, Lada Niva Legend has become more dynamic and high-torque. So, for example, already at 1000 rpm. the torque will be the same as that of the Lada Niva Legend with a standard engine at maximum speed, and the acceleration time from standstill to 100 km/h has been reduced by 4–5 s to 12–13 s.