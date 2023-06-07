Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Split

Scooters are one of the main modes of transportation in Thailand. For a German vacationer, the scooter ride ended in the hospital. © Thomas Trutschel/imago/symbol image

A 25-year-old tourist crashed his scooter on a Thai island. At first he can’t go back – he doesn’t have international health insurance.

Ko Samui – Many tourists in Thailand rent a scooter to get from A to B. The rental costs are cheap, you don’t have to search for a parking space for a long time like you would with a car, and you are not tied to the departure times of buses and trains. What sounds consistently positive at first, however, ended in a nightmare for a German tourist: while he was traveling on his scooter on Ko Samui – an island in the Gulf of Thailand – he had a serious accident.

German travels to Thailand and breaks his neck – ambulance flight back costs almost 150,000 euros

25-year-old Erik Klamm was exploring the island with a friend when the tire on his two-wheeler suddenly burst. He fell so badly that he broke his neck and a lumbar vertebra in the accident. He was seriously injured and taken to a Thai hospital. As if that wasn’t tragic enough, the tourist from North Rhine-Westphalia didn’t have international health insurance like him WDR at tickr.news reported on Instagram.

As a result, a return transport of the seriously injured was not possible for the time being. The ambulance flight would have cost him a good 147,000 euros – a sum that the family cannot afford on their own.

Nevertheless, it was clear that the young man should go to Germany to receive the best possible medical care there. A good friend of the casualty therefore started a fundraiser to finance the flight. He set up his own crowdfunding page for this purpose. Completely unexpectedly, so many people took part that 150,000 euros were raised after just two and a half days.

Fundraising campaign enables the return flight from Thailand to Germany

“Nobody expected it. It has taken on such proportions. We were just speechless, overjoyed. And that also gave Erik the strength, because he also felt bad for putting us in such a situation. We are incredibly grateful, just overwhelmed,” Lilia Klamm, Erik Klamm’s mother, told WDR.

The 25-year-old is now in a Bielefeld hospital, where he is being treated and operated on by specialists. The case shows that anyone planning a stay abroad should definitely take out international health insurance in addition to travel cancellation insurance. Even if nobody assumes that they really need to use it, when in doubt it can make a huge difference. Not only the return transport, but also all treatment costs are covered by the insurance.

Earlier this year, another tragic accident happened in Thailand: a German tourist died after an SUV crashed into a tour bus. (tt)