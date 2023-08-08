Home page World

Deutsche Bahn trains are often late. This also has an impact on train traffic to Switzerland. Travelers now have to change trains more frequently. (Iconic image) © Christoph Schmidt/dpa

Because Deutsche Bahn trains are too often late when they arrive in Switzerland, the SBB has reacted. Travelers to Switzerland often have to change trains.

Basel – The delays in Deutsche Bahn trains are affecting train traffic from Germany to Switzerland. The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) are therefore allowing fewer and fewer ICE trains from Deutsche Bahn into the country. The delays would have “negative effects on the punctuality of trains within Switzerland,” the company explains.

Traveling to Switzerland is therefore becoming less comfortable for many passengers. Numerous Deutsche Bahn trains only go as far as Basel. Replacement trains are to be used there more often than a year ago. For many customers, this means they also have to change trains in Basel.

Deutsche Bahn: Trains only go to the border – travelers have to change trains on the way to Switzerland

According to the SBB, there were eleven trains that drove from Germany via Basel to Switzerland, including to Zurich, Chur or Interlaken. In addition, a train runs from Germany via Basel through Switzerland to Italy. According to the SBB website, there are now five per day, including the train to Italy.

Remaining end-to-end connections to Switzerland

ICE 271 Frankfurt (5:50 a.m.) – Basel SBB (9:06 a.m.) – Zurich (10:07 a.m.) – Chur

ICE 3 Karlsruhe (5:56 a.m.) – Basel (8:06 a.m.) – Zurich

EC 9 Hamburg-Altona (6:27 a.m.) – Basel SBB (4:06 p.m.) – Zurich

EC 151 Frankfurt (8:06 a.m.) – Basel SBB (10:03 a.m.) – Lucerne (12:18 p.m.) – Milan

ICE 79 Berlin (1:26 p.m.) – Basel SBB (9:06 p.m.) – Zurich

For the other connections, passengers now also have to change trains in Basel. According to SBB and DB, the reason is delays. The situation had come to a head because of bridge damage near Frankfurt caused by a truck. A route was therefore blocked and trains had to be diverted. At the beginning of August, Deutsche Bahn announced that the repairs in Frankfurt would probably take two months.

Train traffic in Basel: Frequent delays cause more changes

Travelers who travel from Germany to Switzerland are particularly affected. All but one of the trains continue to run in the opposite direction. This works because DB trains that stop in Basel are used on a later connection and can then drive through on the way back. Deutsche Bahn expressed its “regrets for the operational situation in cross-border traffic between Switzerland and Germany” on Monday.

The problem has been known since last year. Frequent delays in Deutsche Bahn trains have led to more transfers in Basel. In order to be able to offer punctual connections in Switzerland for Swiss customers as well, the SBB stopped and replaced ICEs that arrived 15 minutes or more late. The ICEs then stayed in Basel and were used as a replacement if a later DB train was also late. (hg/dpa)