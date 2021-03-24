Stacked chairs in a Munich hospitality establishment. LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS / EFE

The pandemic exhaustion of German citizens, who according to polls increasingly value the management of the crisis worse, broke out this Tuesday also among various economic sectors that see their businesses languish due to restrictions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the Länder agreed to extend the confinement until April 18 and to close practically the entire country during the Easter holidays. Germans will not be able to travel for tourism in their country – hotels are not allowed to accept overnight stays other than for work reasons – but they will be allowed to go abroad, which has provoked the ire of the country’s tourism sector.

The Government advises against all trips, inside and outside, but in practice it has allowed for a few days to fly to sun and beach destinations such as the Balearic Islands without having to spend a 10-day quarantine on the way back. The United Kingdom, on the other hand, announced on Tuesday fines of 5,000 pounds (about 5,800 euros) to those who bypass the ban on traveling abroad for tourism. Merkel and the states agreed to tighten controls and from now on will require a negative PCR from everyone who enters Germany, even if they come from areas that are not considered risky.

The business, which had endured the closure since mid-December without too many complaints, also raised the tone of criticism on Tuesday. The textile and footwear trade association HDE estimates that up to 120,000 companies may fall victim to measures against the coronavirus. “Buying by appointment has worked quite well in many fashion stores,” said a spokesman for the HDE. The non-essential shops had reopened just two weeks ago, with an appointment system or asking the customer for their contact details when entering and with strict capacity control. Many clothing stores, for example, do not allow the entry of more than two or three buyers at a time, depending on their area. To access large chains such as Decathlon or MediaMarkt, it is required to reserve the day and time online and you must show the confirmation email at the entrance of the establishments, which this week were very little crowded.

The total closure at Easter has disrupted the plans of many businesses, which had the sales of the festive period. Supermarkets also complained this Tuesday about the decision to close grocery stores Thursday and Friday and Sunday and Monday. Chains such as Aldi and Rossmann assured that there will be crowds on Wednesday and Saturday and that this is counterproductive.

The situation is “very serious,” Merkel said when she announced the new measures, at a press conference after three in the morning and after nearly 12 hours of discussions with regional leaders. Some of them, especially from the most touristy states, refused to close and wanted to continue de-escalation as agreed in the previous appointment, at the beginning of the month, according to the German press. Infections have been rising for three weeks in the country, which this Tuesday had an incidence of 108 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. A month ago, in the middle of February, it was around 60. In Spain this indicator is at 62. The pressure has returned to the intensive care units, which have almost 3,200 patients admitted, 11% more than a week ago. The Chancellor recalled that the British variant is now the predominant one and that this makes it a “new pandemic” with a virus that is “more lethal, more infectious and contagious for a longer time.”

The slow rate of vaccination – Germany has only given the first dose to 9.2% of its population – and the closing months of hotels, leisure and culture – since November – have ended the patience of the Germans, who each time they value the government worse. Two-thirds say they are not satisfied with their handling of the crisis. Frustration spreads to see that the restrictions have not been able to contain the third wave.

Experts speak of several explanations, but the most prominent one is the new variant of the virus, says Hajo Zeeb, an epidemiologist at the Leibniz Institute. The relaxed atmosphere has also contributed, by increasing the number of contacts. And finally, he adds, the increased use of rapid diagnostics and may have started to show up in the statistics. “I don’t think the new restrictions, especially the closing of Easter, will change the situation. They will have to be maintained to reduce or stabilize the number of cases ”, he anticipates.

Since the Robert Koch Institute modified the list of geographical risk areas and Germany stopped requiring a 10-day quarantine for those returning from regions such as the Balearic Islands, flight bookings to Mallorca have skyrocketed. The bulk of stays are planned for Easter, but large tour operators such as TUI or Alltours are chartering flights from various German cities and opening hotels on the island since last weekend.

“I don’t understand people who go on vacation in this situation,” says clerk Astrid Böttcher, unless they have a good reason to do so. An example of the latter is his brother, an intensivist doctor in a Berlin hospital: “Since January he has accumulated 140 overtime hours. Can not be more; he is exhausted and needs rest. His wife also works in healthcare. I think it is only justified in such cases ”. It would not occur to her to fly out of Germany, although she assures that she does not understand that you can go abroad but not spend a few days in a hotel on the Baltic Sea coast or in a Bavarian village. “We are very tired of not having leisure, of wearing a mask … It has been many months now.”