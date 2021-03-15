A tourist at the Palma airport, in Mallorca, last Friday. CATI CLADERA / EFE

German residents prepare to return to Spain. Just a few hours after Germany took the Balearic Islands out of the risk zone for coronavirus last Sunday and the country exempted its residents from undergoing a quarantine after returning from the archipelago, the places for sale to travel to Mallorca have been Exhausted. The Government of Germany, faced with this rise in reserves, has asked to avoid tourist trips for the time being, since the health situation is still not as desired. “Any trip that is not really necessary should be dispensed with,” said the spokesman for the German Executive, Steffen Seibert.

Meanwhile, the flights of Eurowings, Lufthansa’s low-cost subsidiary, have been completed “in no time,” the airline reported Monday. The high demand has led the company to increase the existing offer by 300 additional flights for the next Easter holidays. Despite this, Maria Adebahr, spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry, has clarified that “the absence of a travel warning does not represent an invitation to travel,” according to the Europa Press agency.

Bookings to travel to Mallorca have skyrocketed across the country, especially from the airports of Cologne, Hamburg, Bonn and Stuttgart. This is due to the flexibility of the measures for travelers, who will have to present a negative PCR upon arrival in the Balearic Islands, but will not have to be quarantined upon their return to Germany. A domino effect that has led the TUI tour operator to advance the flights to Mallorca by one week, which will arrive in the Balearic Islands next Sunday and not the 27 originally planned with connections from Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Hannover. In Spain, the coastal regions of the Valencian Community and Murcia, with popular holiday destinations such as Benidorm, Calpe, Jávea and Denia, were also “risk-free” since Sunday, as well as the interior of Extremadura, La Rioja and Castilla-La Stain.

The announcement of the German Government has given some air to the hotel sector in Mallorca, which plans to have around 4,000 hotel beds in the Playa de Palma area, one of the German tourism areas par excellence. The Palma Beach label, which brings together establishments in the area, announced last week that chains such as Riu, Iberostar, Meliá, Barceló, Hipotels, TBH, Mac, Alsun and Pabisa want to advance the opening of part of their plant, although in any This will be a “slow and progressive” reopening.

To this fury of residents in Germany, eager to enjoy the sun and the beach in Spain again, we must add the forecast of the arrival of British tourists for May, something that could save the summer season according to Cesae Business & Tourism School. The announcement by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, that as of May 17, tourist trips will be re-authorized in the British country, “has a huge impact for the international tourism sector and, in particular, for Spain” , according to the CEO and founding partner of Cesae, Alberto Peris. An oxygen balloon for an industry in low hours due to the coronavirus crisis.

Evolution of the pandemic

The optimism in the sector is evident. At last they begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, although caution remains because the pandemic is unpredictable and any spike in infections would ruin these improvement plans. In fact, the situation in the Balearic Islands is far from the health data of Germany, where the cumulative incidence at seven days last Friday stood at 72.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 19.6 on the islands.

“We are not interested in an Easter week that has great mobility, that is why we have worked with all sectors to ensure compliance with the rules,” explained this Monday the Minister of Tourism, Labor and Economic Model of the Balearic Islands, Iago Negueruela, who admitted that the goal is “to protect the summer season.” However, in practice, citizens may come to the islands from regions of Germany with a much higher incidence of the disease even than from Spanish communities from which they are not allowed to go to the archipelago.

“All operators know what the legal framework is in the Balearic Islands and they share it. Travel begins with certain flights, but our main objective is to protect the islands. The fact that they have removed restrictions is to put us in a position of advantage over other competitors, that is very important for the summer season, which is the most important thing for us, “added Negueruela, who insists that the regulations to fulfill is the same for all. “It would be unjustifiable for some people to have more rights than others here. There is no type of differentiation in this regard ”, he settled.

