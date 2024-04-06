Home page World

After an avalanche on the Ecuadorian volcano Cayambe, three people are missing, including two Germans. Emergency services are looking for the buried victims.

Ecuador – An avalanche fell on the Ecuadorian volcano Cayambe on Friday morning, April 5th. Since then, two Germans and an Ecuadorian have been missing, as local fire chief Edwin Llugsi announced at a press conference on Friday.

Two Germans missing after avalanche on Cayambe volcano

The Cayambe volcano is located 60 kilometers northeast of the Ecuadorian capital Quito and is considered one of the most popular attractions in the country. Many tourists dare to make the climb, which takes two days from the capital. Several Ecuadorian volcanoes are used for hiking or trekking. The Cayambe is covered by an ice cap that is up to 50 meters thick at the summit. There is a risk of falling rocks and avalanches.

Cayambe volcano 60 kilometers northeast of the Ecuadorian capital Quito © Nailotl10954/Imago

On April 5th, an avalanche fell on Friday morning (local time) at an altitude of around 5,700 meters. The Mountain Guides Association of Ecuador said that its rope team fell in a crevice on the route used for the climb. The mountain guides tried to make contact with the victims, but were unsuccessful.

Emergency services searching for missing people – conditions “not ideal”

Specialized rescue workers from Cayambe, Quito and Ambato are currently searching for the buried victims. They try everything in their power to find the three missing people. But the conditions for a rescue operation on the Cayambe are currently “not optimal”. The Ecuadorian Ministry of the Environment announced that the Cayambe-Coca National Park, which was also affected by the avalanche, will remain closed to visitors for the time being.

Just at the beginning of the week there was also an avalanche accident in Zermatt in which several people died. The Alps are in a series of avalanches. (no/afp)