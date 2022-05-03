Home page World

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

View of the beach in the Red Sea resort town of Eilat in southern Israel. (Iconic image) © Gil Cohen Magen/dpa

A German tourist was raped in Israel. A 53-year-old man is suspected – the operator of your accommodation. The police are investigating.

Tel Aviv – Terrible crime in northern Israel: According to the police, a German tourist was raped there by the operator of her accommodation.

As the authorities announced on Monday (May 2, 2022), the 53-year-old suspect locked the tourist in her accommodation in Beit Shean. The 18,000-inhabitant city (as of 2018) is not far from the tourist destination Sea of ​​Galilee. The man was arrested two days after the crime. The public prosecutor’s office brought charges against him.

Israel: Police break the door to the German woman’s accommodation

On April 15, the police were informed of the allegations of rape, the statement said. The officers broke open the door to the woman’s accommodation. This was scared.

According to the police investigation, the man had offered her alcohol, undressed and raped her without her consent. The police did not provide any further information on the origin or age of the tourist. Nor what the man says about the allegations. (cg with dpa)

