Ipanema Beach is famous all over the world. © Luiz Gomes/imago

A German and his friend fly to Rio de Janeiro for New Year’s Eve. There the man disappears. A week later body parts are washed up. An accident in drug intoxication is suspected.

Update from January 14, 9:42 a.m.: After a dead German vacationer was found off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, there are more details about the accident. As the picture now reported that 28-year-old Tom K. was actually under the influence of drugs on the day of the accident. There had already been testimonies and police statements about drug use by the German tourist.

A neighbor of the hotel reports that K. and his partner, Leonard Pacheco, had been noticed a few days earlier. They were loud and drugged. Another visitor to the hotel, the picture quoted, said that by midday K. was already barely responsive and had to be pinned to the floor by hotel staff to calm him down. Leonard Pacheco initially accused the military police of having something to do with Tom’s disappearance (see first report from January 8th).

The statements of some beach visitors who saw Tom going into the water suggest an accident involving drug use. The police recently confirmed death by drowning. The details of the accident have not yet been finally clarified.

Rio de Janeiro: Police confirm corpse discovery – German vacationer drowned in the sea

Update from January 12, 10:06 am: Tom K. (28) was missing for days. His girlfriend was already fearing the worst. Now there is sad certainty. Fishermen are said to have pulled a body out of the sea near the Cagarras Islands off the coast. Forensic scientists were able to identify them based on his teeth and a jaw comparison, reports the dpa news agency. According to the police, it was the German tourist.

The cause of death was said to be drowning. Further details are initially unclear. The tourist police Deat had been informed and contacted the German consulate in Rio, police said. Police say an investigation is ongoing and witnesses are being heard. The German consulate in Rio de Janeiro and the German embassy in Brasília initially did not comment on request.

The 28-year-old is said to have come to Rio with his partner on December 28 as a tourist. Both, but especially his partner, are said to have messed with the military police there. After New Year’s Eve, the holiday got out of hand.

Rio de Janeiro: German disappeared under mysterious circumstances – the discovery of a corpse leaves relatives worried

Update from January 11, 2:24 p.m.: There is still no trace of the missing person. However, a body was discovered on Tuesday (January 10) in the Cagarras Islands off the south coast of Rio. Fishermen found the light-skinned man wearing no clothes. The 28-year-old K. is said to have been seen on Ipanema Beach on Wednesday (January 4) – according to witnesses under drugs. There he undressed and went into the water. The Brazilian portal G1 according to this information has now been confirmed by the competent authority DEAT. In the meantime, the German consulate has also been consulted. According to the TV station, friends of the missing person should also be found RTL traveled to Rio for more information. According to the police, the dead man has not yet been identified.

military police involved? German disappeared under mysterious circumstances in Rio de Janeiro

First report from 08.01.2023, 8.26 a.m.:

Rio de Janeiro – A German has apparently disappeared in Brazil. The online edition of the newspaper Oh Dia reports that Tom K. has been missing since Thursday night (January 5). The 28-year-old was last seen in the Ipanema district in southern Rio de Janeiro. The circumstances are mysterious. K’s companion Leonard Pacheco reports that shortly before his disappearance, both were attacked by MPs.

German disappeared in Rio de Janeiro: friend was beaten unconscious by military police

A friend of the couple, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said the Oh Diathat the two live in New York (USA) and flew to Rio over New Year’s Eve. Since K. was unwell on Wednesday evening, they went in search of medical help. Finally, they decided to return to the rented apartment again. There are different versions of what happened next.

The girlfriend reports, citing Pacheco, that the two were attacked by the military police on the way to the apartment. Before the 36-year-old fell unconscious after being hit on the head, he observed how the police tried to blackmail and kill K. Officials eventually took Pacheco to a hospital. For fear of the police, he is said to have left the clinic without being released.

Friends of K. have already started looking for him. Among other things, they checked all the hospitals without finding anything. K. Girlfriend suspects aloud Oh Dia meanwhile that his body has been disposed of in the sea.

German disappeared in Rio de Janeiro: military police officers report only one foreigner

The military police, on the other hand, report that they drove to Ipanema early Thursday morning. There they followed up a report of an attempted break-in into a building on Rua Joana Angélica. When they got there, they found an aggressive foreigner, who they fixed using non-lethal weapons and then took him to the Miguel Couto hospital. There was no mention of a second person.

The investigation has now been taken over by a special department of the police for tourism promotion. She now has to clarify which of the two versions is correct.

According to information from picture K. should also have connections to Lufthansa. According to this, employees of the airline should look for him on their social media accounts.