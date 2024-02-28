Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

At least one person is said to have died in an avalanche in South Tyrol. According to the Italian mountain rescue service, it is said to be a vacationer from Germany.

Ratsching – Dangerous avalanches have repeatedly occurred in Tyrol in recent weeks. According to the Italian mountain rescue service, it is said to be a German vacationer. The scene of the accident is near the Austrian border near the municipality of Ratsching. A group of German tourists are said to have been hit by the avalanche and buried. At least one person is said to have died.

However, the rescue workers also managed to save two people who were taken to a hospital in Bolzano with serious injuries. As Südtirol News reports, they are in the intensive care unit.