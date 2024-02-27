Home page World

From: Patrick Huljina

A 74-year-old German tourist is brutally murdered in South Africa. His trust in a hitchhiker was his downfall.

Limpopo/Munich – A 74-year-old German's vacation in South Africa came to a tragic end after he tried to help a hitchhiker. According to current information, the man was brutally robbed on Saturday (February 24) and then murdered. Three men between the ages of 24 and 46 are suspected of murder. The public prosecutor's office is investigating.

Violent crime in South Africa: German vacationer wants to help hitchhikers – trust built

The German tourist arrived in the South African district of Waterberg from neighboring Botswana on Saturday morning, a police spokesman from the city of Limpopo reported. While traveling through South Africa, which is not considered a dangerous travel destination, he offered a ride to an unknown hitchhiker. This was announced by the public prosecutor's office on Monday (February 26) at the court appearance of the three suspects.

During the journey, the 74-year-old German and the 36-year-old hitchhiker “became friends,” according to police spokesman Col Malesela Ledwaba. The hitchhiker was even allowed to drive the tourist's car, according to the South African news portal IOL reported. The German also asked his passenger to help him find accommodation. The two developed a relationship of trust that may have been part of a devious plan.

German holidaymaker attacked, tied up and mistreated in South Africa

Because: During a stop at a liquor store in Moruleng, near the famous Pilanesberg National Park, the hitchhiker contacted two suspected accomplices. They joined them and, according to police, the four people drove together to the hitchhiker's home.

When they arrived, the three men attacked the 74-year-old German, tied him up and mistreated him. They wanted to find out the PIN number of his bank card. “They searched the man and stole an unknown amount of cash and other valuables,” Ledwaba said loudly IOL.

Attack on German tourist in South Africa: body found in bushland

The three suspects then drove their victim's car along remote gravel roads into the bushland, leaving the man behind in the undergrowth, according to the South African news portal TimesLive reported. They had previously removed the license plates from the vehicle, which turned out to be a mistake as the car aroused the suspicion of a police patrol after the crime.

During a vehicle check, officers discovered the 36-year-old hitchhiker wearing a blood-stained T-shirt and immediately initiated further investigations. The German tourist's body was eventually found in nearby bushes. The hitchhiker's two suspected accomplices, who had previously left the crime scene, were later found. According to the police, items belonging to the deceased were also found with them.

Killed tourist: Commissariat in Limpopo speaks of an “unscrupulous crime”

The cruel act caused a stir in South Africa, as did the case of the missing Nick from Germany. Limpopo Police Commissioner Thembi Hadebe ordered the three suspects to be arrested quickly. “The victim had trusted this ruthless criminal, but he turned against him and brutally tortured and killed him along with his friends,” she said IOL. “We will work hard to build a watertight case that will lead to a lengthy conviction of these perpetrators,” promised Hadebe. (ph)

