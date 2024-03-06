Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Press Split

A woman from Germany is missing after a fire broke out on a diving yacht. © xChristoph_Lischetzkix/Imago

What started as an exotic excursion ended in a nightmare. After a fire on a yacht off Egypt, there has been no trace of a German vacationer for days.

Hurghada – A group of 17 travelers were looking forward to a unique diving adventure in the colorful coral reefs off the Egyptian coast. They set off into the open sea on a diving yacht, but the expected pleasure ended in disaster. The ship caught fire.

Fire breaks out on diving boat – “German nationals missing since the incident”

According to a report by the PictureAccording to the newspaper, a cable fire occurred in the ship's galley on February 22nd. Passengers, crew members and diving instructors were able to get to safety in speedboats in good time. However, one person did not make it off board in time. It is said to be a 57-year-old German from East Westphalia who was traveling alone. Her cabin was on the lowest deck of the yacht, near the engine room. Her current whereabouts are unknown, as the Foreign Office confirmed to the newspaper.

“We are aware of the case of a diving boat that caught fire. A German national has been missing since the incident. Our embassy in Cairo is in contact with the relatives and the local Egyptian authorities,” reads the official statement. A request from IPPEN.MEDIA remained unanswered so far.

Yacht explodes after fire: German vacationer not rescued for days

What started as a promising diving trip ended in absolute disaster. The fire quickly spread throughout the ship and resulted in an explosion. As a result, the yacht sank. Even though the incident happened a few days ago, the boat was noisy Picture not yet been recovered.

A The yacht accident near Bremen posed a mystery at the beginning of December 2023. One person was injured.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.