More than 30 fighter jets are practicing some extreme missions over Alaska. The Air Force is calling this the largest and most challenging deployment to date.

Berlin – The hot phase of the multinational exercise “Pacific Skies 24” was initiated by the Air Force’s Tornado crews over North America. As the Air Force reported on Saturday (June 22), practice bombs were dropped from extremely low altitudes.

The planes approached discreetly by descending to a height of up to 30 meters and only ascending for the attack itself. The soldiers practiced the use of laser-guided GBU-54 precision bombs. “These images top everything we have seen so far in low-level flight,” the German Air Force wrote in advance of a video released about the operation via Twitter.

Tornado fighter jets in extremely low flight: Video shows fight “against natural instinct”

The Air Force then published the spectacular low-level flight images in a video via Instagram and WhatsApp: “For the first time in 20 years, thundering at 30 meters above the ground at over 800 km/h. We are practicing low-level flight in Alaska,” says the text accompanying the article. The pilots of the Tornado fighter jets “have to fight against their natural instinct to pull the jet up and away from the ground,” the Air Force continues, describing the difficult exercise.

But that is exactly why the Tornado fighter jet was bought in the 1980s: the aircraft can “fly under the enemy radar. This means it can remain almost undetected by enemy air defenses for a long time.”

German fighter jets practice emergency scenario: “Largest and most challenging deployment” to date

The extensive exercise complex “Pacific Skies 24” takes the Air Force far beyond the borders of Europe. By mid-August, over 30 fighter jets, helicopters, transport and tanker aircraft will take part in a total of five individual exercises. These will take place in Alaska (“Arctic Defender”), Japan (“Nippon Skies”), Australia (“Pitch Black”), India (“Tarang Shakti 1”) and Hawaii (“RIMPAC”).

The Air Force describes this as its “largest and most challenging deployment to date”. Air warfare operations are being practiced in Alaska according to NATO standards. In addition to the German Air Force, the French and Spanish Air Forces as well as the host country, the USA, are also taking part in the series of exercises.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz also boarded a Bundeswehr fighter jet this week. The passionate hobby pilot even dared to take the controls himself. Another NATO maneuver is apparently targeting a Russian spy ship that appeared in the Baltic Sea off the German coast.