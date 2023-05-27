The German testing company TÜV Rheinland is waiting for a claim of hundreds of millions of euros because of the failure to check bad PIP breast implants. After 13 years of proceedings, the highest French court held TÜV liable. Some 20,000 victims worldwide, including 200 in the Netherlands, are entitled to compensation.

The women developed serious health problems due to leaking breast implants from the French manufacturer Poly Implant Prothèse (PIP). The French Court of Cassation – comparable to the Supreme Court in the Netherlands – considers the liability of the German company proven. “TÜV Rheinland has failed to fulfill its obligations of control, caution and vigilance in the performance of its professional duties,” said the highest judge.

PIP has sold nearly one million breast implants worldwide since 2001. In 2010 it became known that the manufacturer used not a special gel for medical purposes, but cheap industrial silicone. The implants often leaked and ruptured, resulting in inflammation and physical and psychological health problems.

An estimated 300,000 women in 65 countries had these implants. At least a quarter of the implants had defects. PIP director Jean-Claude Mas was sentenced to 4 years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros. He is now deceased. Because PIP and the Dutch importer Rofil were bankrupt, women held TÜV Rheinland liable for the lack of control.

Internal emails show that inspectors worked at cross purposes, were lax and had no idea what to look out for. “TÜV has made a mess of it,” says personal injury lawyer Sander de Lang of SAP Advocaten, which represents the Dutch victims. “All these years they have put a stamp of approval on it without doing any research themselves.”

In 2013, the French court ruled in favor of the first group of 2700 – mainly French – women. The Court of Appeal in Aix-en-Provence reversed that decision in 2015, despite the many evidence. In 2021, the court in Paris ruled in favor of the women. The Supreme Court has now upheld that verdict.

,,This is fantastic news”, says De Lang. “We have been winning consistently over the years. This was the last bump. The way is open for compensation for all victims.” SAP has almost completed the claims of the Dutch women. They will be filed jointly with the French court. Independent experts will determine the amount per victim.

At the beginning of this year, the first thirteen women from Belgium, the United Kingdom and Brazil, among others, were awarded compensation between 7,500 and 37,000 euros. With 20,000 women from fourteen countries in the proceedings, the total amount that TÜV has to pay can exceed 300 million euros.

TÜV denies any liability. The German inspection company believes it has been misled by PIP and says it has only checked the quality system and not the silicone itself. Personal injury lawyer De Lang: "PIP has earned a lot of money from contaminated silicone. TÜV denies knowing that, but they should have known. Then they should have done an investigation and that didn't happen."

