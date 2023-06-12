NNot only the taxpayers, but also the tax officials are increasingly suffering from the tax jungle. In view of the foreseeable retirement of many employees from the tax offices, the German tax union is calling for a radical rethink. Your federal chairman Florian Köbler has the vision of a tax revolution.

This includes a comprehensive simplification of tax law, so that significantly fewer tax returns end up in the tax offices. The second element is further digitization of the tax assessment: artificial intelligence takes over the routine work so that the employees can concentrate on the large and complex processes.

As Köbler emphasized on Monday at his organization’s Future Day in Berlin, the tax administration will have to make do with around a third fewer staff in 2030. Those involved are already overwhelmed. “The tax administration is running at full capacity, the engine is turning in the red.” A lot of help came from tax law, some of which went against the system and was constitutionally questionable, such as the gas price brake. “We need simplification and not additional work like the property tax reform.” One looks far too much at small cases with low impact.

Self-assessment in income taxes

Köbler gives an example to the FAZ: “An employee has to explain everything on four pages of Annex N and in some cases submit documents with minimal tax implications, while the entrepreneur only submits a very rudimentary e-balance sheet and only every third generation expects an audit must.” The tax unionist is in favor of a system in which employees, civil servants, pensioners and pension recipients no longer have to file tax returns if they have no further income.







According to him, the prerequisite is that Germany no longer strives for the greatest possible degree of individual justice in a perfectionist manner. “The state must say goodbye to the idea of ​​a service GmbH that provides support and help for every impending risk,” he explains.

In practice, this means: instead of detailed individual proof of larger and smaller benefits, in most cases generous flat rates ensure that work-related costs and personal burdens are taken into account when determining the tax burden. In the case of pensioners and pensioners, a deduction at source would be a prerequisite, as is usual for employees with wage tax.

As if that weren’t enough, Köbler advocates self-assessment of income taxes. The tax administration should have more confidence in taxpayers, but also trust them more, says the union boss. That would mean that entrepreneurs, but also employees who have additional income from renting, for example, would have to determine their tax burden themselves and then transfer it directly to the tax office.







The tax return would be subject to review and could be amended by the tax authorities for four years. This could be an advantage for companies, as they currently have to live with the Damocles sword of tax audits for many years. According to Köbler, the condition would be: access by the financial administration to the accounting in real time and its analysis with a risk filter based on state-certified artificial intelligence. This would make it easier to identify risky cases and uncover fraud faster, he argues.