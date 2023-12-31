Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Press Split

Ukraine is holding its own against Russia at the front – also thanks to its equipment with Type 2A6 Leopard 2 tanks from Germany. Now a model has appeared elsewhere.

Avdiivka – Critical times in Ukraine war: With the outbreak of war in Israel, the world's attention has shifted somewhat to another conflict. However, Ukraine still needs – and perhaps more than ever – the help of the West in order to be able to hold its own against the aggressor from Russia. At this very phase of the war, the USA, after all the country's largest supporter of President Volodymyr Zelensky, is raging in a bitter dispute over further military aid, which could also have consequences for Germany.

While the discussion about whether the United States might even abandon its ally in need of help rages thousands of miles away, the war is being fought bitterly at the front. The largest focal point of the military actions: the small town of Avdiivka near Donetsk in the east of Ukraine. There, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin is said to be planning a final battle to conquer the place in the struggle for success in the war. However, the fighting there so far has reportedly resulted in up to 20,000 dead or wounded Russian soldiers.

German A6 Leopard 2 tanks are in combat on the front lines in Ukraine – and have now appeared with a new brigade. © IMAGO / Sven Simon / Screenshot Twitter (montage)

Leopard tank in the Ukraine war: German model suddenly appears in another brigade

The 47th Motorized Brigade is also in the middle of the battle for Avdiivka. It has a big advantage in the fight against Russia – and it comes from Germany: The brigade fights with 21 Leopard 2 type A6 tanks, which Ukraine has already received. 18 of them come from German stocks, three from Portugal. They are considered to be possibly the best tanks in the entire Ukrainian war.

An incident from a few days ago also shows how good the 2A6 Leos are Forbes reported. Accordingly, the 47th Brigade managed to destroy 21 Russian tanks in a tank battle and only lost two. It is all the more surprising that pictures and videos of Leopard 2A6 tanks are now piling up on social networks like X (formerly Twitter) – albeit in a different brigade. So did Ukraine perform a kind of “leopard shuffle” and redistribute the tanks?

“Leopard Shuffle” in war? Ukraine brigade suddenly shows German 2A6 tanks

Photos and videos now show Leopard 2A6 tanks with Ukraine's 21st Motorized Brigade. According to the assessment of Forbes have so far operated primarily with ten Stridsvagn 122 tanks – upgraded Leopard 2A5 tanks – from Sweden. The question that now arises: Why was the all-important 2A6 Leopards taken from the 47th Brigade, which is currently fighting in the front line on what is currently supposed to be the most dangerous section of the war, and transferred to the 21st Brigade, which is stationed a good 50 miles north of Avdiivka should be provided?

An exact answer to this question cannot be given. However, it is known that the 21st Brigade recently lost one of its ten Stritsvagn tanks. It would be conceivable that the relocated Leos could be used to restore or even increase the brigade's tank strength. Individual military bloggers also believe this is possible.

Redistribution or increase? Mystery surrounding delicate Leopard tank relocation in Ukraine

It is also possible to expand the 47th Brigade with newly arrived material. There are currently 31 US M1 Abrams tanks on their way to Ukraine. In addition to the Leopard 2A6, an important part of the 47th Brigade is also the M2 Bradley tank. It is possible that with the arrival of the Abrams tanks, the 47th Brigade will rely more on US combat vehicles – and then make the Leopard 2A6 tanks available to other brigades. However, there is no concrete evidence of such an exchange or redistribution. What is certain, however, is that the exchange between two brigades that are located directly on or near the front in hotly contested areas is certainly delicate.

It is not foreseeable that the war will end any time soon. Meanwhile, Ukraine is already preparing for a political disaster in 2024. Last year also showed a trend towards trench warfare: A look back at the key moments in the 2023 Ukraine War. (han)