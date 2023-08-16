Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainian armed forces are apparently increasing the pressure on the southern front. A breakthrough through Russian lines is said to have succeeded at Robotyne – allegedly thanks to German Marder tanks.

Robotyne – In many places, things are not going well for Russia in the Ukraine war. Russian troops probably had to be withdrawn from Belarus because the losses on the fronts in the Zaporizhia region in the south and in Donbass in the east are so high.

Offensive in the Ukraine war: Ukrainians probably push through Russian lines at Robotyne

While more T-90M tanks were probably lost at Bachmut, the Ukrainians allegedly made a selective breakthrough at Robotyne on Tuesday (August 15), according to a Russian military blogger. And with the help of German Marder tanks, which were therefore spotted for the first time ever on the Ukrainian battlefield.

A German Marder-type armored personnel carrier is being processed in a Rheinmetall hall. (Archive image) © Philipp Schulze/dpa

A photo is circulating on Twitter that probably shows such a marten. As a rule, you attack with such armored personnel carriers in a group, because a single tank can only transport seven to eight infantry. Should the marten now turn the tide in the south?

Here, on the southern front, the Ukrainians are said to be loud New York Times (NYT) have been making “significant” progress for days. According to Ukrainian military bloggers, Russian defenses near the villages of Nesterianka, Kopani, Robotyne, Werbowe and Novofedorivka have been under simultaneous attack since Sunday (13 August) from west to east.

Offensive in the Ukraine war: German martens sighted for the first time at the front

Around 20 kilometers south of Robotyne is the strategically important small town of Tokmak, which Russia has turned into a veritable fortress. The Ukrainians want to come there in order to be able to target Berdyansk and Melitopol. The current major attack is likely aimed at driving a wedge between Russian positions in the region. Robotyne seems to be making progress.

Russian blogger “Military Observer” wrote in a post: “Today a German Marder 1A3 armored personnel carrier was sighted near Robotyne. Apparently, the enemy brought another new formation into battle to break through the Russian defenses, which explains his recent partial success at Robotyne.” most of Robotyne village. Enemy artillery is attacking the north and center of the settlement.”

Offensive in the Ukraine war: Kiev received 40 Marder tanks from Germany

In the spring, Germany delivered 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles from industrial and Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine and trained Ukrainian soldiers in Germany on the military equipment. (pm)