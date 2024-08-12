Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Ukraine is also using German armored personnel carriers in its offensive against Russia. Due to a German media report, Russia is now threatening to use “Russian tanks” in Berlin.

Kursk – The Ukrainian counter-offensive in the border region of Kursk continues. Ukrainian soldiers continue to advance into Russian territory. German “Marder” vehicles are also being used. In the course of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the German government had promised Ukraine a delivery of these armored personnel carriers. 100 Marder vehicles were delivered by April 2024. Now the Picture about at least “three German Marder infantry fighting vehicles” in Russia. Russia apparently does not like this expression.

Dmitri Medvedev wrote a statement on X on Friday evening (9 August) that the Picture published a “revanchist article proudly announcing the return of German tanks to Russian soil.” In response, Russia wants to do everything it can to “bring the latest Russian tanks to the Platz der Republik.” The Platz der Republik is the green forecourt of the German Reichstag building in Berlin. Medvedev did not reveal which article exactly he was referring to.

Medvedev’s post may refer to a post from Friday, August 9. Picture published an article in the afternoon about the advance of Ukrainian forces into the Kursk region. “In Russia! Ukrainians advance with German tanks,” reads the headline. The text refers to three German “Marders” that are in Kursk as part of the Ukrainian offensive.

If Medvedev’s threat comes true, this could become a major problem. Germany is a member state of the NATOThis means that in the event of an attack, its allies would be obliged to provide military support in accordance with Article 5 of the NATO Treaty. Aggression against Germany would therefore be aggression against 32 other states.

Medvedev has been threatening since the beginning of the Ukraine war

Medvedev was President of Russia from 2008 to 2012 and then Prime Minister of the Russian Federation until 2020. Since 2020, he has held the post of Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February 2022, Medvedev has been inciting hatred on social media. He vehemently defends the “special military operation” in Ukraine and repeatedly threatens the West with attacks.

Medvedev repeatedly threatens the West with attacks. (Montage) © ZUMA Wire/imago/Stefan Sauer/dpa

In March 2024, he threatened Latvia with the Latin phrase “Memento Mori” – in English, “remember that you must die.” In May 2024, he threatened that “Warsaw will not be left out and will certainly receive its share of radioactive ash.” He had already threatened Poland in spring 2023 that it would “disappear from the map.” He also threatened George Clooney in June 2024. Medvedev’s latest threat thus joins a long line of as yet unfinished declarations of war.

Ukraine offensive could accelerate defeat

For Ukraine, the advance into Russia’s border regions is the first success story in a long time and could mean an important surprise victory in the Ukraine war. But it could also lead to a quicker defeat. According to military expert Gustav C. Gessel, Ukraine may have miscalculated with its bold advance. In an interview with the news magazine Mirror he calls the Russian president extremely crisis-resistant. Ukraine, on the other hand, is consumed. Gessel suspects that the Kursk maneuver could “initiate the military end of Ukraine.” (lw)