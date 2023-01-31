Home page politics

Zoran Milanovic, President of Croatia. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Croatian President Zoran Milanović has criticized Western arms sales to Ukraine. He also infuriated his own prime minister.

Zagreb — Croatia, the youngest NATO member, considers supplying western main battle tanks in the Ukraine war “crazy” – at least according to its President Zoran Milanović. Vladimir Putin’s military cannot be defeated on the battlefield, he said, according to the news agency AP on Monday (January 30). “It only prolongs the fighting.”

Then Milanović came to speak of the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia: “It is clear that Crimea will never belong to Ukraine again.” Kyiv reacted promptly: Milanović’s statement was “unacceptable,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, according to the Russian news agency mug with.

Milanović also defended the lack of Croatian military aid to Ukraine in front of media representatives. With a view to the federal government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he said according to one CNNReporter: “German tanks in Russia – good luck with that.” Last week he stated that “Russia is settling scores with the Americans via Ukraine,” and that the war between Washington and Moscow will be settled.

Croatian President Zoran Milanović: from liberal to populist

At the beginning of his presidency in 2019, Milanović was considered. as more left-liberal. Since then, observers have acknowledged a turn towards populism and Putin friendliness, which he has repeatedly denied. He spoke out against Finland and Sweden joining NATO, training Ukrainian soldiers in Croatia and the West’s political course towards the Kremlin.

In Croatia, the President has primarily representative tasks; formally, however, Milanović is the supreme commander of the armed forces. The Croatian government with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was irritated by his recent statements. It supports Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Plenkovic said after Milanović’s statements that they “damage Croatia’s foreign policy position,” reported AP. “Basically, they would mean this: Let’s sit back and let Russia steal I-know-how many thousands of square kilometers from Ukraine and forget about NATO expansion,” he rebuked his president. (frs)