From: Nail Akkoyun, Stefan Krieger

War has been raging in Ukraine for almost a year. Heavy fighting breaks out in many places. In Kiev, the army shoots down spy balloons. The news ticker.

Update from Thursday, February 16, 2023, 5:20 a.m.: Eberhard Zorn, Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, confirmed that German tanks would soon be deployed in Ukraine. “I assume that our leopards and martens will be used in Ukraine in March,” said Zorn World. It took a while to organize majorities for delivery, but now the following applies: “If we decide to deliver a weapon system, then we will also make it sustainable. In other words: with the appropriate spare parts packages and the associated ammunition.”

The Bundeswehr began training Ukrainian soldiers on the Leopard 2 main battle tank on Monday. It should be completed by the end of the first quarter. The federal government has also promised Ukraine 14 Leopard 2A6s.

A Bundeswehr Leopard 2A6 at a presentation. (Archive image) © Federico Gambarini/dpa

Ukraine News: Spy Balloons Over Ukraine

+++ 11 p.m.: According to Ukrainian authorities, several suspected espionage balloons were sighted over Kiev. The Ukrainian Air Force had registered “around six enemy air targets” and some shot them down, the military administration said on Telegram. According to initial information, the balloons were floating in the wind and could be equipped with reflectors or secret service equipment, it said. The information is not independently verifiable. Recently, several balloons were sighted by the US military. Apparently they are part of a Chinese surveillance program deployed worldwide.

+++ 8.45 p.m.: In his evening address on Wednesday (February 15), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut as a “living fortress”. During a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Kiev, Zelenskyy said: “Unfortunately, the fortress is alive. I mean it’s made of living people, kind of like a living wall. This war is so dear to the history of our country.”

Serious clashes in the Donetsk region have been going on for months. Russian troops, together with the Kremlin-controlled Wagner group of mercenaries, are attempting to take control of the strategically important city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. “It’s difficult, but they’re holding out,” the Ukrainian president said of the forces on the ground.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia is stepping up attacks in numerous regions

+++ 3.25 p.m.: Russian forces have stepped up heavy shelling in several regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled “attacks in the vicinity of more than 20 settlements” from the north of the Kharkiv region to Luhansk and further south along the Donetsk front line, the General Staff said.

Moscow was particularly east of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. The railway junction is currently to be targeted several times. Fighting has also picked up again along the border between Kharkiv and Luhansk, where the front lines have largely calmed down since the fall.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian army shells industrial city of Pokrovsk

Update from Wednesday, February 15, 2 p.m.: During attacks in the Donetsk region, the Russian army fired rockets at the industrial city of Pokrovsk. According to the regional military administration, there are several injured and a search and rescue operation is still underway. “According to the available information, the enemy used missiles again. The rescuers managed to rescue two people from the destroyed building entrance,” wrote the head of administration Pavlo Kyrylenko Telegram.

News on the Ukraine war: Russia wants to focus on the Donetsk region

First report from Wednesday, February 15: Kiev/Moscow – Experts are expecting a new offensive by the Russian army in the Ukraine war. According to several analyses, the think tank “Institute for the Study of War” already saw numerous indications of the recruitment of soldiers. The goal is apparently once again the conquest of the Donbass, in particular the Donetsk region.

News about the Ukraine war: According to NATO, the Russian offensive has already begun

According to a NATO assessment, the Russian offensive has already begun: “It is clear that we are in a logistics race. Munitions and weapons must reach Ukraine before Russia can take the initiative on the battlefield,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said recently Financial Times.

“We see what President Putin now does: He is now sending thousands upon thousands of soldiers, accepting a very high casualty rate, taking great losses,” he said, according to a report by the ARD before a defense ministers meeting in Brussels. In addition, Stoltenberg did not rule out the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine. That doesn’t make NATO a party to the conflict, he stressed.

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops has been going on around the town of Bakhmut for weeks. This is considered strategically valuable in order to develop further areas. Hardly any people live there anymore. There are heavy casualties on both sides.

According to the Russian mercenary group Wagner, the fighting for the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine is far from over. “Bachmut will not be taken tomorrow because there is strong resistance,” said Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday (February 15), according to his press service. There will be no victory celebrations in the foreseeable future.

News about the Ukraine war: heavy fighting for Bakhmut

Ukraine is becoming “more and more active” and is mobilizing more forces. Every day, “between 300 and 500 new fighters from all directions” approached the city, which had been bitterly fought over for months,” said the Wagner boss. The artillery fire is getting “more intense every day”.

Both sides suffered heavy casualties in the fierce fighting for Bakhmut. Located in the mining region, the city has become an important political and symbolic destination. Moscow is pursuing the goal of bringing the Donetsk region under complete control. For several months, the Russian armed forces and Wagner mercenaries have been trying to capture Bakhmut. (red with AFP/dpa)