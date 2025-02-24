The days are long, the nights short. Too short sometimes. It happens that she only folds the books at one o’clock and puts it aside. Hardly ideal when the school day begins at 7.35 a.m., she knows that. “Sleep is already suffering from it, I have to admit that,” says Nathalie Armbruster.

She learns before training. She learns after training. She learns on the plane, waiting, in the car, on the bus. National coach Florian Aichinger, in whom she is often a passenger, tells that it takes less than three minutes until Nathalie armbruster pulls the iPad out of her pocket after buckling up to devote herself to vocabulary or formulas. He has great respect for this workload: “No idea how she can do it.”

The amazing thing about Nathalie Armbruster, 19 years old, from Kniebis near Freudenstadt in the Black Forest, are not only her famous runs in the trail and jumps from the ski jumping table. What amazes even more is the fact that she masters records in a phase of her life in which she is claimed at the most at school. The Abitur exams are imminent in a few weeks, it will be in the middle of the preparations for her written examination subjects mathematics, Spanish, sport. And yet she won a World Cup competition in the Nordic combination for the first time in early February-a premiere for a German athlete. A day later, the second victory followed in Seefeld, the third in Otepää in Estonia on February 9th. If she flies through the air in Trondheim in Trondheim in Norway in Norway at the start of the Nordic World Championships and traces through the snow in the mass start race, she is the best of the season, the leading in the World Cup. A surprising development? “Yes, crazy!” She says.

Nevertheless, it was not wrong that the World Cup of the Nordic combiners took a break in the two weeks before the World Cup. Most athletes gave the opportunity to take a deep breath. For her, on the other hand, Nathalie Armbruster said, it was good, “going to school a bit again before graduating from high school”. From the exams were also due. Nathalie Armbruster, which is also remarkable, attends a normal high school in Freudenstadt, no sports boarding school like other youthful top athletes.

She is supported by the school, for example when she asks for exemption, she says, that is not a matter of course. Otherwise the usual rules apply. If she is on a competition trip on the day of a class work, she has “presence at school in some little treasurer” to prescribe or wrote: “I have never written an online exam in my life.” Your school lines are good even if she doesn’t like to mention it. One, as it might suspect, might suspect the other: “If it didn’t work in school, I couldn’t miss that much.”

The German combiners also benefit from the fact that in their sport the men train with women

But there remains a triple pollution from a trail, ski jump, school, especially on the days when the lessons only end in the late afternoon. The German Ski Association (DSV) therefore tries to meet it as far as possible. It is an advanced group that is in the division Nordic combination together, the men’s and women of the association have been training together regularly for a year and a half. “In the beginning it was a coincidence,” says women’s coach Aichinger, “then we saw that it works well, and since then it has been getting more and more.” However, this uniform approach requires careful planning throughout the year. On the one hand, because “you do not undercut the men and not overwhelm women”. On the other hand, because the male professionals are no longer used for schoolchildren such as Nathalie Armbruster and courses are therefore no longer scheduled for male professionals from Monday to Friday, but on weekends. “Everyone has to give something so that they can take something,” says the trainer.

The women, who were only allowed to access the World Cup competitions four years ago, in the 2020/21 season, benefit from the experience of men who were never denied jumping in sports history. Aichinger explains what this means: When Johannes Rydzek, 33, double Olympic champion and six world champion, explains to the young athletes that he has already faced a specific problem when he gives you advice and says: ‘Stay cool!’, Then the learning effect is enormous. Conversely, dyeing on the men of the “youthful spirit” of the women’s team, laughing, the looseness: “During a joint training, there is simply a different mood.” Quite apart from the fact that so-called synergies arise, as the senior trainer Eric Frenzel emphasizes, for example at the service and technology team. And, also advantageous: “There are medals to win together, you are happy.” The Mixed team competition of the World Cup in Trondheim is on the program on Friday.

Two years ago at the World Cup in Planica, when the mixed combination was in the program for the first time, Nathalie Armbruster, then 17 years old, already played a leading role: with Vinzenz Geiger, Jenny Novak and Julian Schmid, she won the silver medal behind Norway’s team. And even a second in the only women’s solo competition. Now in Trondheim, the world association FIS allows the combiners to allow three competitions. All the greater is the trouble about the International Olympic Committee, which the combiners continued to block the winter games in Cortina in 2026, which is in stark contradiction to the idea of ​​equality that the IOC has trumpeted into the world for years.

Nathalie Armbruster also criticizes the IOC

Nathalie Armbruster has repeatedly explained why this IOC refusal attitude increases the concern about the future of the Nordic combination. Because it not only sees her goals, but also the common good of the athletes: from the Olympic status of a sport, she points out, depends on the amount of public grants in the German funding system, as well as the number of funding agencies, for example in the Bundeswehr. “And I want to continue this sport for a while.”

At first, however, it focuses on the close goals: first the World Cup. Then the World Cup degree in Oslo with the rare jumping from the big hill for women. “And then intensive grades are trendy for three weeks.”