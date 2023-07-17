Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Mallorca – A group of five German vacationers is said to have participated in the gang rape of an 18-year-old. The suspects apparently filmed their crime.

After the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old German on Mallorca, the Spanish police are investigating. Five vacationers from Germany are in custody on suspicion of gang rape. The competent court refused a release on bail on Saturday evening (July 15). There are high penalties in the room: If the suspects are convicted of the rape, they face up to twelve years in a Spanish prison.

© Clara Margais/dpa

The fact is said to have happened in the night from Wednesday to Thursday (July 13th). As the local police said after evaluating other material such as the video, the 18-year-old vacationer from Germany met a young man between the ages of 21 and 23 there. During the night, the two agreed to go to the man’s hotel room, but this was refused by the hotel’s receptionist. Since five friends of the man were staying at a nearby hotel, the two allegedly went there. Like the Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora reported that there was consensual sexual intercourse with the man. Here the Germans after the alleged Group rape presented in Mallorca

Friends of German vacationers allegedly demanded that they also sleep with the 18-year-old

It is said that the man’s five friends then asked to also become sexually active with the 18-year-old. How Ultima Hora continues to write that she is said to have agreed to the sex act with two of the five men, but she refused sex with the other three. The investigation revealed that the three men did not want to accept the vacationer’s decision. Four of the friends forced the 18-year-old to have sex with her, and another suspect recorded the act with his cell phone.

After the alleged act, the woman fled to the bathroom. One of the suspects is said to have admitted to the young woman that he had gone too far. He calmed her down and persuaded her to accompany her to the hotel where her friends were staying. After arriving there, the woman immediately called the police, five of the men were arrested at the hotel, one on Friday. One of the suspects was released, the other five are still in custody.

In the Spanish media, the men were referred to as “Manada alemana”, a “German pack”. A parallel was drawn with a gang rape in Pamplona. In 2016, five young men raped a young woman in a doorway and filmed it. (rd/dpa)