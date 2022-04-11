Home page World

Police boat on Lake Garda (symbolic photo). © Hans Eder/imago

A surfer (54) from Germany has been missing on Lake Garda since Saturday. Lifeguards and helicopters are tirelessly searching for the water sports enthusiast.

Tignale – On Sunday night, a surfboard was discovered on Lake Garda (Italy). There is still no trace of the missing German (54). The vacationer has disappeared from the radar. Coast guard and police forces have been looking for the 54-year-old since Saturday, as the Guardia Costiera in Salò confirmed on Sunday.

Missing! Water rescue service is looking for German surfers on Lake Garda

The surfer was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, reports Giornale di Brescia. The sunny weather had changed completely that day. Strong wind and rain had come up. Eyewitnesses last saw the German surfer off the coast when the bad weather started. Waves and the current could have pushed the vacationer further away from the shore. Meter-high waves and wind gusts of up to 60 km/h had prevailed at Lake Garda at that time. The alarm went off at 7 p.m.

Lake Garda: Search for German surfers has been running since dawn

During the large-scale search operation, the police were able to locate the 54-year-old’s car. The car was parked in Tignale, it writes Giornale di Brescia. However, there was no trace of the man far and wide. A surfboard was found at 3 a.m. near a sailing club in Toscolano Maderno. Without a doubt it could be assigned to the German, it is said. The Coast Guard recovered the surfboard. With helicopters and drones, emergency services first searched the upper Lake Garda area. The search area was also extended further south between Toscolano and Sirmione. The search for the German surfer continued on Monday morning. According to reports, the storm had also caused difficulties for other water sports enthusiasts on Lake Garda.

