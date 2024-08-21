The German Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, August 20, upheld the conviction of a woman identified as Irmgard Furchner, former secretary of the Stutthof concentration camp. (present-day northern Poland), by complicity in 10,505 cases of murder in the context of the Nazi regime’s plan to exterminate the Jews.

According to the criteria of

Furchner, who is now 99 years old, worked as camp secretary between June 1943 and April 1945.

The Itzehoe Provincial Court had found that the woman had assisted in the plan to systematically murder prisoners through her work and had sentenced her to two years in prison, convertible to parole.

The conviction against Furchner is the first against a civilian accused of participating in the Holocaust.

The former Nazi concentration camp, Stutthof, Poland. Photo:iStock Share

His defense had filed an appeal that was now rejected by the Supreme Court, considering that it was not clear or proven that he was aware of what was happening in the camp, nor that his work was collaborating in a process of systematic murder.

In Stutthof, near the present-day Polish city of Gdansk, 110,000 people were interned between 1939 and 1945. About 65,000 were murdered.

The trial has attracted attention for several reasons, including the defendant’s advanced age and the fact that it will likely be one of the last to be brought in connection with Nazi crimes.

There are currently three pending proceedings, but in two cases the courts have considered that the accused are not fit to be prosecuted.

Why did it take so long for German justice to bring accomplices of Nazi crimes to trial?

The Furchner case has revived the question of why it took so long for German justice to bring accomplices to Nazi crimes to trial.

A 1969 Supreme Court ruling – there had been a number of Holocaust-related convictions before – made it more difficult to prosecute those responsible by requiring that they be proven to have been complicit in specific cases and to show a causal link between their actions and the crimes.

That led to the Several processes will be archivedincluding against guards who had participated in the selection on the Auschwitz ramp.

This led to several cases being dropped, including against guards who had participated in the selection process on the Auschwitz ramp. Photo:iStock Share

A new twist in legal doctrine came in 2011 when John Demjanjuk, a former Sobibor guard, was convicted of complicity in 28,000 cases of murder without proving a causal link between his actions and the deaths.

Later, in a review of another conviction against an Auschwitz guard, Oskar Groning, the SC ruled that it was sufficient that the accused had been part of the machinery of death and that he had helped with his work to carry out a large number of murders in a short period of time.

It is important for victims to be heard by an official body

Since then there have been more than a dozen proceedings against elderly people, where former victims have given their testimony about the crimes of National Socialism.

“It is important for victims to be heard by an official body,” Christoph Safferling, a law professor at the University of Erlangen, who has published several articles on the judicial treatment of Nazi crimes, told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Safferling considers that the 1969 SC ruling was a catastrophe that prevented the implementation of trials for a long time.

EFE