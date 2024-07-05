Home page World

Press Split

The mountain rescue team from Mayrhofen in the Zillertal was called out to bring the young people to safety. (Photo: Archive) © Frank Kleefeldt/dpa

The ambitious tour of students and teachers is planned to go from Furth in Bavaria to the Adriatic Sea. However, at an altitude of over 2,000 meters, the snow conditions mean that they cannot continue. An emergency call is made.

Mayrhofen – A group of Bavarian students got caught in frozen snow while cycling across the Alps and were rescued by helicopter. According to the Austrian police, the eleven students from a high school in Furth, Lower Bavaria, had set off on Tuesday on the tour, which was supposed to take them to the Adriatic seaside resort of Jesolo in Italy.

Accompanied by seven adults, including a teacher and a teacher, the young people wanted to cross the almost 2,700-meter-high Heilig-Geist-Jöchl from Austria to Italy on Thursday. There was half a meter of snow on the ascent route, so they had to carry their bikes from around 2,000 meters.

After they had reached the highest point, the group leader called off the tour due to the exhaustion of the group members and the snow conditions and alerted the emergency services. The 18 people were rescued unharmed by a police helicopter. They were dropped off at an alpine pasture, where they were led to the Zillertal by the Mayrhofen mountain rescue service.

As can be seen from online postings, the students had prepared intensively for the more than 500-kilometer-long tour with around 10,500 meters of elevation. dpa