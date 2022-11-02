Home page World

Michelle Brey

More than 150 dead, several injured: A terrible accident happened in South Korea in a popular nightlife district. An eyewitness reported to Merkur.de.

Seoul / Munich – “For me it’s like a film that took place there. You were there and noticed everything – but it doesn’t feel real,” says an eyewitness in an interview Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA about the stampede in Seoul.

The master’s student from Germany, who wishes to remain anonymous, traveled to Deajeon in South Korea for a semester abroad in August. Centrally located, the country can be easily explored from there in addition to everyday life at the university. On Saturday (October 29) he and his fellow students traveled by bus to Seoul, around two hours away. “It was Halloween, after all. And Seoul is the spot to go partying.”

In the evening, the group met in Itaewon, a nightlife district in Seoul – and witnessed the accident that ultimately resulted in more than 150 deaths and a number of injuries. According to eyewitnesses and information from the rescue workers, numerous people were trapped in the extreme crowd. Many fell to the ground, suffocated, were crushed or kicked to death. Around 100,000 people were out and about in the area. Opposite to Merkur.de the student described his impressions of the evening of the catastrophe in Seoul.

Mass panic at Halloween celebrations in Seoul: a student from Germany was in a club in Itaewon

Taking the subway downtown: It was around seven o’clock (local time) on Saturday evening when he and a friend left the hotel. It was not unexpected that a lot of people were already out and about at that point in time, he explains to our newspaper. After all, after a two-year Corona break, people could have celebrated Halloween without major restrictions for the first time. “And Seoul and Itaewon in particular are known for their club and party scene.”

The two students got off a subway stop earlier than most who came to Itaewon on Saturday to celebrate. After dinner, they met the rest of the group outside a club in the popular party district. Getting into the club was not a problem despite the rush.

The eyewitness describes the crowds on the street at this time around nine o’clock in the evening as “really full, but not necessarily exceptional”. The first reports of the accident are said to have finally been received by the fire brigade and police around 10:15 p.m. (local time).

“The only thing we noticed even before entering the club was that there were actually little to no emergency personnel in Itaewon. No police, no ambulance or anything like that, for example from the Oktoberfest knows in Munich. Emergency services who would already be on site if something happened. That struck us as a bit strange. But we didn’t think much of it at first.”

After mass panic in Seoul: Police admit significant mistakes

A day after the accident, Interior Minister Lee Sang Min admitted that the police were ill-prepared. This was reported, among other things, by New York Times. Parts of the police were therefore deployed in nearby districts where anti-government protests took place.

According to the police, 137 officers had been sent to Itaewon. However, around 6,500 officials were present at the very same protests at the other end of Seoul. On Tuesday (November 1), Yoon Hee Keun, the country’s national police chief, acknowledged significant mistakes. The police had already heard from “a large crowd” before the accident, which was an “urgent indication of danger”, he said. However, this information was “insufficiently” dealt with.

More than 150 people died in a stampede in a nightlife district in Seoul. Several were injured. © Chris Jung/imago

Since the Halloween celebrations had not been officially announced, the crowd was not systematically monitored by security experts, whether police or local authorities. Strict rules actually apply to the safety management of crowds in South Korea. The Seoul Metropolitan Government has a real-time crowd monitoring system that can use cellphone data to predict crowd size. According to media reports, however, it was not in use on the day of the accident.

People pushed their way through Itaewon like “oil sardines”, reports an eyewitness from Germany

When the student from Germany came back out of the club with some fellow students on Saturday evening to catch some air, he noticed for the first time “that something wasn’t quite right”. People pushed their way through an alley near the club like sardines.

This was right on a corner of a main street in Itaewon. “From there up the side street were most of the bars and clubs. This alley was then like the eye of a needle, in which many wanted to go up and down. We were right on the corner,” the student describes the location. However, the alley was not the one where, according to media reports, the mass panic later happened.

“No getting through” for emergency services in Seoul: dense crowds on the streets

On the sidewalks in front of the club, “a crowd of people had formed so that you could no longer move properly”. Many had dodged onto the street where cars were still driving at the time. “You could already hear sirens, the police came and the ambulance. The first emergency services arrived, but it was impossible to get through,” he describes his impressions, which match reports from on site.

Shortly thereafter, people with an injured person came through the alley onto the main street, he continues. Nonetheless, it kept getting crowded. The group eventually decided to go back to the club. “We said to ourselves: Let’s wait and try to go back to the hotel later.” There was still a lot going on inside, “but not in a way that made you feel uncomfortable”.

“Party atmosphere was over”: mass panic in Itaewon – students are no longer allowed to leave the club

When the owner finally announced that visitors were not allowed to leave the club, the mood changed. “The party mood was over. Everyone knew something was going wrong outside. We didn’t know what had happened, but one could have guessed that there were too many people.”

However, they were not informed of the exact circumstances. “They said they expected one to two hours, but they can’t say more and have to wait until they get more information.” played outdoors.

After about an hour, they couldn’t stand it inside anymore, says the student. “We said: We have to go out now and see what’s going on.” Nobody stopped them from finally leaving the club.

Mass panic at Halloween party in Seoul: “You didn’t know: Is it still dangerous here?”

Arrived on the street, the impressions rained down on the students. “You came out and you were completely overwhelmed,” he says Merkur.de review the moments. “Sirens, whistles, shouts. There were tons of people, parts of the street were closed off, a lot of emergency services, fire brigade, ambulances, police. And at the same time it seemed so unstructured and disorganized.” They were automatically pushed in one direction.

“You didn’t know: is it still dangerous here? Where shall we go? Where is less busy? Our goal was just to somehow get away from there and not lose each other.” At the same time, he noticed people lying next to each other on the street. “You didn’t know if they were still alive or not. Everyone could see that. A few were covered with tarpaulins, but some weren’t either, because so many were affected at the same time that the capacity wasn’t there.” A little further on, he saw a number of attempts at resuscitation on people who were lying on the streets.

Some of the victims after a stampede in Seoul were covered with sheets by rescue workers. © Jung Yeon-Je/AFP

“We just wanted to get out, away”: Eyewitness from Germany about mass panic in Itaewon

“There was a sense of help and people being taken to the hospital, but it still seemed far too little and the crowds just haven’t diminished,” he says. “We just wanted out, away. Where? It doesn’t matter.” The students escaped from the actual stampede that took place in one of Itaewon’s alleys, triggering the scale of deaths and injuries. The witness suspects that this probably happened while they were still waiting in the club.

Rescue workers push a victim of the stampede on a stretcher in Itaewon. © Anthony Wallace/AFP

“I’m glad I wasn’t in that crowd. But just looking at these obviously lifeless people was just disturbing at times,” he says. “We’re just glad that all of us are safe that nobody’s hurt. That’s the most important. Realizing what happened and processing the situation you found yourself in still takes time,” he continues. (mbr)