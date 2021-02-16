NAfter 1000 minutes, Timo Werner’s goal doldrums in the Premier League were finally over on Monday. “I’m very happy I scored,” said the Chelsea striker, relieved after the 2-0 win over Newcastle United, in which he scored the 2-0 goal in the 39th minute. “We still have a long way to go, but if we continue like this, we will achieve our goal.” His coach Thomas Tuchel was happy for Werner. “I’m happy because he put a lot of effort and worked hard,” said Tuchel. “It was a great relief.”

With the win, the club from London remained unbeaten in their sixth game with the new coach and improved to fourth in the Premier League table. In the league, the former BVB and PSG coach Tuchel scored 13 out of a possible 15 points with the Blues. For the first time since November 2019, Chelsea won four games in a row.

“As a striker you always want to score”

Werner then posted a photo of the goal celebration and three smileys on Twitter. Previously, the German national soccer player had not scored a goal in 14 league games and suffered more from week to week. “As a striker, you always want to score,” emphasized the 24-year-old. “I wasn’t that happy last month, but in the end it’s a team sport. If we win, everything will be fine. “

Coach Tuchel is now optimistic that Werner’s goal will turn things around. “For the striker, the last percent of self-confidence and faith comes from goals, nothing else,” said the 47-year-old. “But he worked hard for that. In the last game he was crucial for us with the assist and the penalty that was taken. Today he has another assist and the goal, and that is very important for him. ”Werner, who scored his first goal in the Chelsea shirt since November 7th, 2020 against Sheffield United after Olivier Giroud’s opening goal (31st) , also said: “It is important for us to reach the Champions League in the end.”

With the victories of Chelsea and West Ham United (3-0 against Sheffield), champions Liverpool FC, trained by Jürgen Klopp, slipped to sixth place in the table. “We knew we had the chance to get into the top four. We took this opportunity, ”said Tuchel BBC Sport and gave his professionals two days off from training. “We took a big step today, but we have to keep going and not lose our intensity and determination.”