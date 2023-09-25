The European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4 percent by 0704 GMT, Monday.

The German DAX index fell 0.3 percent as concerns grew about the conditions of the continent’s largest economy after the Environment Minister said that the government would indefinitely suspend plans for stricter insulation standards for buildings to help the faltering sector.

German stocks have the worst performance in the region so far this quarter, falling 3.9 percent compared to the 2.2 percent decline of the STOXX 600.

Luxury goods stocks exposed to China, such as LVMH, fell by 0.6 percent and Kering, by 2 percent, amid continuing concerns about growth in the second largest economy in the world.

But AstraZeneca shares rose 0.9 percent after Jefferies issued a recommendation for the pharmaceutical company’s stock to buy after it had been to hold.