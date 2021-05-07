The Constitution Protection Authority in the state of Saxony, eastern Germany, classified the right-wing “Pegida”, anti-foreigner movement, as an “extremist movement” and decided to place it in the future under the security supervision of the Constitution Protection Authority (internal intelligence).

The movement calls itself “European patriots opposed to the Islamization of the West”.

The head of the commission, Dirk Martin Christian, said Friday in Dresden that there is “very reliable information” about “the development of the movement over the years into a movement against the constitution.”

Lotus Bachmann, founder of PEGIDA, announced in a video that he had immediately filed a constitutional complaint.

“This designation is long overdue,” said Roland Fuller, the interior minister of the state of Saxony, due to the publicly right-wing extremist statements “made by the movement that do not conform to the basic law values” of the country.

Like Fuller, Christian stressed that “anyone who demonstrates peacefully within the framework of their fundamental right to freedom of expression will not be placed under surveillance.”