Mister Weber, You live in Yangon (Rangoon), Myanmar’s largest city. Have you been on the streets today? How is the atmosphere?

I was out here in the neighborhood for a bit today. There are small demos that form here and then grow together to form larger demos, as on the previous days.

The military declared martial law on Yangon and Mandalay yesterday. Since then, there has been a night curfew and a ban on gathering more than five people. Do people stick to it?

Not at all, but that was foreseeable. The rationale behind this is that the military wants to shut up the people here. But they are all the more enthusiastic today. A large group of at least 200 people has just walked past the house. The large assembly points for the demonstrators have been postponed because the police have positioned themselves there with water cannons. Now some of the groups turn around, go to the city districts and the smaller corners. That means there are rather many small demos in the districts. Those who do not run show solidarity at the windows. They clap, give water to the demonstrators or even to the police water, flowers and food. You also see beautiful pictures and that gives you a little hope. And at the demos, every bigger squad now has an ambulance at the back.

F + FAZ.NET complete Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET. GET F + FREE NOW



In the past few days, the demonstrations sometimes looked almost like a festival. Is that your impression too?

No. Of course it already has as much energy as in an international match. But I don’t mean that there is such a party atmosphere here. On the contrary, people are absolutely serious about it. They don’t go there for the event factor, but because they really want to show their colors.

Are people more afraid today because the military is now cracking down on them?

Sure, there is definitely such a queasy feeling. Because you just know that it can escalate at any time. And we have already seen in history how quickly things can get out of hand, even if this is of course a different time now. So of course they are afraid that something will happen. Now there are reports that the military has even fired sharply.



After the military coup in Myanmar, protesters and police officers face each other.

:



Image: EPA





There seem to be mainly young demonstrators around your age and even younger. Why is this generation particularly reacting so strongly to the military coup?

Once upon a time there is a very enlightened generation that saw its youth in a democracy and grew up. On the other hand, these are of course the tech-savvy people who know how to deal with media. The older ones may also be a little traumatized by the experiences of the past. They may not be that daring because they know that it can backfire very quickly. The young people are rebellious and loud. There is now the slogan: “You messed with the wrong generation!” (“You messed with the wrong generation”). The people have tasted democracy, they know what is at stake here and what they are fighting for. And of course you also feel stronger when you know the international attention is on your side. There are foreigners who live in the country and carry the news, you have the social media and camera phones. Of course you feel a little more protected than if you were beaten up there in 1988 and know that nobody will ever find out about it.

How is the internet used to organize the protests? And what are the consequences of blocking Facebook, Twitter etc.?

Facebook in particular is the medium through which people organize themselves. You are not that adept at using the internet. It’s really all about Facebook, which is synonymous with the internet here. That means that if we google the president of Uganda, for example, they would look it up on Facebook. By taking Facebook down, all of that communication was cut off. But people quickly realized how to bypass the block with VPNs. But then the internet is down completely, as is the telephone network. And then it just happened that people communicated with the help of taxi drivers. There are also apps that don’t need the internet, where you can send things with bluetooth etc. The people have socialism and isolation behind them, they already know how to inform one another.

How did your friends in Yangon react to the coup more than a week ago?

At first there was a general faint. The first two days, people were very paralyzed. Not at all dejected, but at first in disbelief. And when it became clearer that it would stay for a year, people became fearful and worried. Before the protests started, I saw a lot of people howling. What I then also noticed – this is actually a very social country – that people now distrust each other again. I talked about politics with my driver, who then pulled me around the corner, let’s keep talking. Then another man came by and said I shouldn’t talk to someone who was “chatting”.

What effects does the coup have on you personally? Do you feel safe?

In my integrity I don’t feel threatened at first. I think in the worst case I will be expelled from the country. Then of course I would have worries about my partner. But first and foremost, I would be concerned about the people here. At the moment, new bad news comes in every day, but also news of hope.