A blazing sun falls on the huge sandy area of ​​Palma beach at 12 noon. End of March and 20 degrees that are attenuated by the sea breeze. The lifeguard watchtower in front of the spa has been taken over by a group of seven German tourists who have hung a maroon hammock from one end to the other of the wooden posts that support the structure. One of them, with red-hot skin, is lying on top with a can of beer in his hand while his friends spread out sitting on several towels spread out on the sand. They are barefoot, in shorts, with red legs and background music playing on a cell phone as they talk and drink beer.

Sasha, 35, wearing a cloth mask, says that they come from different cities in Germany (Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Hamburg) and that some have met here because they are staying in the same hotel. “I am going to spend a week. I am healthy, I have brought my negative test ”, says a can of beer in hand. “It is all very quiet. In Germany everything is closed, here we can be on the beach, on a terrace and when everything closes we go to the hotel, put on music and stay there ”, intervenes his friend Anton.

Run away from the worst data

Mallorca has become a paradise for those who have chosen to flee from the harsh restrictions of Germany, which these days faces the worst coronavirus incidence data in recent weeks. On March 14, the country removed the Balearic Islands from the risk zone for coronavirus, which reactivated the internal demand for travel and generated an increase in the number of flights to Mallorca by the main tour operators. Despite the appeal of the German Government to its nationals not to leave the country, hundreds have come to spend their holidays in the last week on an island with between 3,000 and 4,000 operational hotel beds, which is also subject to harsh restrictions despite to the fact that the figures of new cases place the archipelago as the second community with the lowest incidence, with a cumulative incidence at 14 days of 50.5. In Mallorca, 53.2. The interior of the restaurants is closed from Friday, the terraces pick up at five in the afternoon, non-essential commerce closes at eight and the curfew is maintained at ten at night.

“For us the best thing is that we have rented a car to tour the island and go north, which we did not know. We were surprised by the tranquility, the other side of Mallorca ”, says Johan, endorsed by his friend Allan, for whom this is not a party holiday. “They are to drink a little, to drive around the island now that there are very few people. If you’ve been here before you’ve never seen it the same and you won’t see it like this anymore. Everything is for you ”. The group believes that they will have to take a test upon their return to Germany “because it is what they want miss Merkel ”, perhaps a test at the airport, they say. They intend to continue sunbathing and eat on a terrace “before they close” at five to enjoy the day.

With a row of closed establishments on the promenade, the Zur Krone bar-restaurant appears like an oasis in the middle of the desert. The terrace is full, it is a mythical place among German tourism. Cold beers, glasses of sangria, late breakfasts and early meals. “Right now I feel safer here than in Germany, whoever has come has had to take a test and the controls are tough,” says Timo while drinking a glass of sangria with an orange slice on the edge of the glass. 28 years old, he has come alone from Grimmen, in the northeast of the country, to spend six days of rest and it does not mean any inconvenience to him that there are restrictions on the island. He knows that you have to wear a mask and that the bars close at five, “a good measure to prevent infections.” “The rest of the day I take the opportunity to play sports, relax on the hotel terrace or read.”

Pay expenses

Zur Krone’s seven-table terrace, overlooking an empty beach, is packed with German couples. In a corner there are two native friends – the only ones – who chat about work issues. The owner of the premises chains one trip to the bar after another, tray and mugs of beer in hand. Christian Lafourcade is hopeful because since last Monday his business has picked up with the arrival of the Germans and the opening of two hotels in the vicinity. “In this area, tourism moves 90% of business. I am very positive because it points out that the summer will be better, this week I have increased the volume of business by 20% ”. It has been open since May, with periods in which it has only served takeout food and with earnings that have barely been used to pay expenses. “If God wants we can have a regular season,” he adds.

The truth is that only 11% of the hotel floor on Playa de Palma is open and the promenade is a succession of lowered blinds, of chairs on tables stacked inside empty premises. Some clothing stores, car rental and bicycle shops that survive on an avenue that are difficult to recognize due to the silence and tranquility of the environment are still active. But Bikini Beach also features a lively terrace. July, 22, explains while drinking coffee that he has come to spend a month to visit his father, who resides in Mallorca all year round. “In Germany it is very different, everything is closed in our city. Here we can walk, be in the street, it’s hot ”. She arrived from Bonn with her boyfriend and they feel “safe” because they had to have a PCR to travel.

Across the street, Arturo says that at the moment “there is only work on the weekend” at the rental bike shop that he runs. There are only a couple of businesses like yours open in the area and with little traffic of people. He hopes that in the next few weeks “things will get a bit lively” with the opening of a couple of hotels in the surrounding area and is confident that he can keep the business open until the summer.