AThere shouldn’t be too much relief after the German spelling council’s decision not to include the gender star in the official set of rules. Rather, the Council’s statement suggests that it is only a matter of time before any sign is used as an internal sign in a word that has no real place there. It will probably come down to the colon. In circles that value gender-sensitive language at all, it seems like a compromise to many, but it’s a rotten compromise. Because the colon is a grammatical punctuation mark and stands for an announcement. It cannot have this function within a word, so it is misplaced.

Gendering in schools and universities is now well advanced, although the recommendations of the Spelling Council, which have to be decided by the Ministers of Education, are binding for these institutions and offices and authorities. The reality is different. Often the headmaster gives teachers the freedom to change in the classroom, exceeding their authority. Because he does not have the right to overrule the official spelling rules, but actually has to enforce them.

compulsory in the universities

There are three states that have banned gendering in schools: Schleswig-Holstein, Bavaria and Saxony, which recently extended the decree to include schools’ cooperation partners. In all other countries, depending on the color of the party, there is more or less gender at school. Green Ministers of Education, in particular, allow a lot that the spelling council still rejects.

In some places at the universities there is almost a gender compulsion. This applies to a Berlin university, for example, which only accepts applications for university funds if they are gendered. Individual lecturers and professors threaten to have points deducted in exams if gender is not used, or they do not extend fixed-term contracts because an employee somewhere has written against gendering. This is terror of convictions and has nothing to do with academic freedom.







Some scientific organizations also require gendered texts or have agreed on a uniform gendered language form. This applies, for example, to the Leibniz Institutes, which use the colon as a gender symbol in their texts. Since both educational comparative studies of the Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK) and other expertises of the Standing Scientific Commission are created with the significant participation of Leibniz directors, such commissioned texts for the KMK are gendered with a colon. The culture ministers are thus responsible for the loss of authority of a body that they set up themselves when they were faced with the shambles of the spelling reform.

Despondent decisions

In its almost twenty years of existence, the spelling board has mostly shown itself to be discouraged in its decisions and, year after year, has pointed out problems that still need to be solved. In the Council’s so-called AG school, the goal of “receptive tolerance” seems to be becoming the main concern. However, that would be the end of any orthographic language norm that could be taught in schools.

So far, the spelling board has not been able to ensure the uniformity of the German language. Because the Council conducts social proxy debates at the language level. The respective sensitivities of group identities appear to be more important than the achievement of a standardized language that helps everyone to understand one another. As long as their own concern beats every argument, the respective lobby groups do not care that the visually impaired can no longer read symbols within the same word without barriers and that non-native speakers have even more problems learning German.

Following an orthographic language norm should not be confused with either paternalism or submission to authoritarian coercion. It has pragmatic purposes. It serves to facilitate easy, unequivocal and legally secure communication. Written language should ideally be formulated in such a way that it can also be translated automatically.







The insular discussions of certain university representatives about the appropriate forms of gender are not of interest to the majority of the population, who, as evidenced by representative surveys, speak out against gender. In this respect, one can only be surprised that the spelling council only partially does justice to its task of observing language development. But if the Spelling Council can’t do it, who can? Certainly not the Duden, from whose former monopoly only he himself had something, but not the German language community.