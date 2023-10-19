Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

German Bundeswehr soldiers are stationed directly on the Lebanese-Israeli front. A misguided rocket shows how dangerous their use is. And not just these.

Naqura – If it weren’t for the war in Israel, the small village on the Lebanese-Israeli border would hardly receive any international attention. Naqura is too small.

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah: Bundeswehr soldiers directly at the front

But it is exactly here, just three kilometers from the border with Israel, that the UN headquarters of the UN Blue Helmet Mission UNIFIL is located. According to ARD’s “Tagesschau,” 40 German soldiers are also stationed there. They are exposed to enormous danger because of the fighting between the Shiite Hezbollah and the Israeli army in the border area.

While the Foreign Office called on German citizens to leave Lebanon on Thursday (October 19), Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) confirmed during a visit to the site that the Bundeswehr soldiers should stay in the country. And this despite the fact that, according to information from Tel Aviv, the Israeli ground offensive in Gaza is now imminent. And no one can say with certainty how Hezbollah in Lebanon will react to this.

With Bundeswehr soldiers in Lebanon: Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD). © Screenshot ZDF media library

German soldiers have to flee to the bunker at the UNIFI headquarters on the border “almost every day,” reports Picture with reference to military circles. The situation is volatile because Hezbollah is attacking northern Israel with rockets and the Israeli army is firing at the militia with artillery such as the M109 self-propelled howitzer. On top of that.

Israel War: German-supplied radar in Lebanon a target?

As the Picture writes further, Germany had supplied the Lebanese with nine radar stations in recent years so that the politically unstable country could better monitor its coast. According to the report, Lebanese authorities are now warning the Bundeswehr soldiers on site to visit these radar stations because they are a potential target of the Israeli army. During the Lebanon War in 2006, the Israeli armed forces targeted and destroyed radar stations during their attack on the neighboring country.

Pistorius was in Lebanon on Thursday and spoke with German marines from the corvette “Oldenburg”. The German warship is also part of the United Nations UNIFI mission and is intended to support the Lebanese coast guard, which is currently being set up, in tracking down arms smugglers on the coast – such as those who could supply Hezbollah.

A total of 140 Bundeswehr soldiers are on site, while the USA has deployed the aircraft carriers USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Eisenhower off the coast of Lebanon – along with the associated fleet. Again Mirror reports, the Bundeswehr is preparing for a military evacuation operation to possibly rescue German citizens from Israel and Lebanon. For this purpose, special units of the Bundeswehr, namely combat swimmers and units of the Special Forces Command (KSK), were relocated to Cyprus.

Germans in Lebanon: Foreign Office calls for people to leave the country because of the war in Israel

Do they have to intervene? As the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) writes, around 1000 German citizens live in Lebanon. The airport is located in southern Beirut, which is controlled by Hezbollah. According to the Mirror The Bundeswehr’s Airbus A400M would have to be secured by paratroopers during an evacuation mission.

Therefore, the Airborne Brigade 1, paratrooper units from Seedorf, the Combat Helicopter Regiment 36 and the Air Force were placed on heightened alert, the report says. And further: The federal government’s crisis team assumes that the Lebanese terrorist militia Hezbollah could also get involved in the war.

In action off the Lebanese coast: the German corvette “Oldenburg”. © IMAGO / BildFunkMV

Bundeswehr on the Israel-Hezbollah front: Rocket hits UN headquarters

How dangerous the situation is, especially in southern Lebanon, became clear on Sunday (October 15th). A misguided rocket hit the UN headquarters in Naqura on the coast. It is not yet clear who this came from.

The 40 German soldiers and all other UN employees remained unhurt, but there was still great excitement. According to the will of the federal government in Berlin, where pro-Palestinian demonstrations are causing concern, the German soldiers should initially stay in the small country with around 5.6 million inhabitants. While German citizens should leave as quickly as possible following the call from the Foreign Office. (pm)