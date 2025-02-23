German social democrats obtain a historical minimum in the elections and Scholz tacha the result of “bitter”

Social democrats suffer an electoral debacle and fall to third place in the elections with 16.4% of the votes, a historical minimum for the SPD that his candidate, Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz, has labeled “bitter electoral result.” In the television debate held after the elections, Scholz has confirmed that he will not be part of a government with the conservatives, nor will he participate in the negotiations.

The right turn in the main economy of the European Union has given the victory to the conservatives of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), captained by Friedrich Merz, have comfortably won in the general elections held this Sunday in Germany with a 28 , 5% of the votes with their Bavarian brothers of the CSU, according to the projections published by the public chain ARD.

Olaf Scholz, who aspired to re -election as a German chancellor for the Social Democratic Party, congratulated the conservative block formed by the Christian -democratic union (CDU) and the social -Christian union of Bavaria (CSU) for his victory in these general elections. “For me it is important to congratulate the CDU/CSU for the electoral result,” said Scholz in reference to the provisional results, which he described as “defeat” for the SPD.

“It is a bitter result,” Scholz said about the electoral result of the SPD in an intervention with the leaders of his party at the Berlin headquarters of the Social Democrats, Willy Brandt’s house. According to the polls at the foot of the urn, the SPD obtained in these elections between 16 % and 16.5 % of the votes, which means, if confirmed, the worst result of the Social Democrats in its history, worsening 20.5 % of the votes achieved in 2017, and the first time that neither the first nor the second position is reached.

The SPD did not achieve such a bad electoral result since the 1887 elections, when it obtained 10.12% of the vote.

Scholz has referred during his speech to the result of the AFD ultra -right party as something “unacceptable.” “That a party of the extreme right receives such a result, must be something that we should not accept, I will never accept something like that,” he said.

The Minister of Defense and possible successor of Scholz, Boris Pistorius, has branded the result of “devastating and catastrophic.” “There is no way to sweeten it,” said Pistorius, who says he is “willing to dialogue” with the CDU.

The results of the elections in Germany, district by district

After the SPD are their government partners, the Greens, who stay at 11.9% vote. Die Linke achieves 8.6% after a brilliant resurgence during the electoral campaign, according to the first projections. According to the first results, left -wing formation has given the surprise in Berlin, where he prepares to declare his victory.