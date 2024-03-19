Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Three snowshoe hikers from Germany had an accident in the South Tyrolean Alps on Sunday (March 17th). They were on a guided tour.

Bolzano – Fantastic weather prevailed in the South Tyrolean Alps. Perfect for snowshoeing – no fog or storms. But at 8:39 a.m. on Sunday (March 17th) the Mals mountain rescue service was alerted. In the upper Vinschgau (Italy), three snowshoe hikers fell on rocky terrain.

The three were in a group of twelve snowshoe hikers. On a tour led by the German Alpine Club, they wanted to reach the Sesvennahütte at an altitude of 2,256 meters, reports Südtirolnews.it. Then the drama occurs.

Drama in the South Tyrolean Alps: German snowshoe hikers have an accident on tour. Rescue helicopters and mountain rescuers in action. © Facebook Bergrettung Mals/Montage

A German snowshoe hiker falls into the depths in South Tyrol – taking two companions with him

Near the Sesvenna Hut on the “Black Face” (Croda nera), three people fell over a steep rock face into the depths. A snowshoer had previously slipped and dragged two companions with him.

In the mountain accident on Sunday, a snowshoer suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to the Bolzano hospital. The news channel also reports this TGR Bolzano. Two hikers with minor injuries were flown to Silandro hospital.

“Without an avalanche,” the snowshoe hikers would have been in distress, according to the Mals mountain rescue operation on Facebook. And it goes on to say that “care for the injured and transport with RTH P3 and P1” was carried out (Editor's note: The abbreviations stand for the rescue helicopters Pelikan 1 and Pelikan 2). The mountain rescue service's Facebook post even mentions four snowshoe hikers who fell. However, Italian media consistently reported that three people were affected. In the fall, mountain rescuers had to call off the search for a hiker from Germany. Then there was sad certainty

Drama in the South Tyrolean Alps: Three injured on the Croda nera – eight snowshoe hikers in shock

The eight other people in the hiking group on Sunday were in shock and were accompanied to Mals by the mountain rescuers, it is said. A video shows mountain rescuers pulling an injured person into the air using the helicopter's winch. Ten mountain rescue teams and emergency helicopter teams were involved in the rescue operation.

