German Skynex system intercepts Putin’s drones in Ukraine: Air defence using AHEAD ammunition effective

From: Fabian Müller

Ukraine has continuously optimized its air defense. It now uses two ‘Skynex’ systems from Germany, which are particularly effective against Russian drones.

Kiev – Ukraine is increasingly using the Skynex air defense system donated by Germany to counter ongoing Russian drone and missile attacks. This is suggested by video footage released by the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, on Facebook According to the US news magazine Newsweek Several sources were able to identify parts of Skynex in the recordings, so the recordings appear to be authentic.

First we see pilots flying Ukrainian fighter jets, then in quick cuts we see a ground-based air defense system, Ukrainian soldiers, explosions and special forces sitting in front of monitors. full use of Skynex The images do not show this. Oleshchuk wrote in his post: “The enemy is attacking us around the clock with bombs and rockets, conducting aerial reconnaissance and attacking us every night with attack drones.”

Skynex system from Germany: Air defense helps against Russian missiles and drones

In total, Germany has delivered two Skynex systems to Ukraine, as well as ammunition. The first air defense system was handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces last year, and the second, according to the German government, at the end of April 2024. The system has a comparatively short range. The manufacturer Rheinmetall describes Skynex as particularly suitable for situations “in which guided missiles are ineffective.”

Ukraine had long called for more support from the West to improve its own air defenses, and the country now has several such systems, including US-made Patriots. Such large air defense systems are also capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles. Ukraine also has smaller defense systems, such as the portable MANPADS, which are used primarily to defend against drones.

War in Ukraine: German Skynex system fends off missiles and drones

The Skynex system is particularly effective against drone swarms due to its AHEAD ammunition, short for Advanced Hit Efficacy and Destruction. The 35 mm ammunition is “considerably cheaper than comparable guided missile systems” and cannot be influenced by enemy electronic warfare measures after firing, writes manufacturer Rheinmetall.

Drones often fly slowly but are difficult to detect. Another advantage of drones is that they usually attack in larger numbers, meaning expensive interceptor missiles can be outsmarted inexpensively. According to Oleshchuk, the Ukrainian Air Force has been able to destroy thousands of missiles and drones as well as hundreds of aircraft since February 2022.

“Ukrainian pilots have flown more than 20,000 combat missions, most of them using air defense systems,” said Oleshchuk. “They destroy enemy air forces as much as possible, knock the enemy out of the air and maintain defense on the ground.” Ukraine also officially confirmed the arrival and first use of the F-16 fighter jets supplied by the West at the weekend. Kiev announced that the aircraft would initially be used primarily for air defense. (fmu)