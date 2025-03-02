The afternoon was still calm in the granases at Trondheim, it was almost as if there was the peace before the storm. But on Saturday evening, the jumpers at the Nordic Ski World Cup were already creating rain and changing winds. But also one who could no longer go up to the hill with the two-seater chairlift, defied the wild weather: Luisa Görlich. The German had suffered a serious knee injury in the qualification for the individual on Thursday.

It is “quite good according to the circumstances,” she said on ZDF. “The rest will then show up after the MRI.” But first she ran in the rain and wind on crutches to her colleagues and hugged her. Because the DSV jumpers had just won bronze in the team competition. It was the second medal for her after silver that Selina had won from the normal hill on Friday on Friday. And the Germans were happy about it, even if they made a small step backwards as defending champions from the 2023 World Cup.

Friday, which jumps out of the shadow of the shadow of seven-time world champion Katharina Schmid and also showed the best performance in the DSV quartet on Saturday (who also belonged in addition to Friday and Schmid Juliane Seyfarth and Agnes Reisch): “I don’t know where the coolness comes from, but it is nice and easy to jump here in any case. We will toast it today – but hello! “

It is a nice punch line that Friday was again the key figure for this success

In order to land even further after the strong first round and also endanger the new world champions from Norway or the second -placed Austrians, but the jumps were too changeable. With her second jump in very bad conditions, Seyfarth already landed after 79 meters, which alone was able to attack all the chances. “It was really exciting in the first round, in the second it was difficult with the wind. And Norway was strong, Austria was very good, ”said national coach Heinz Kuttin.

Friday, the final jumper, flew to 96 meters, she showed nerve strength under the floodlights in the rain and wind. Reisch, Schmid and Seyfarth were already ready at the top of the leaf hill and they heard intimately. It is a nice point that evening that Friday was again the key figure for this success. So the jumper who around the turn of the year is a debate about the same prize money for women and men in Triggered ski jumping after getting a shower gel and four towels for her qualification victory-and the men’s qualification winner 3000 Swiss francs. In Trondheim, everyone now gets the same prize money. And maybe that is far more important for the ski jumpers than hard -fought bronze medal.