Dubai (Union)

German player Marcel Sim has ended a 9-year wait for titles, to return to the podium in the DB World tour, which is held under the slogan “The Race to Dubai” in partnership with Rolex, with the support of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, after winning the Hero India Open title.

The player Sim achieved his fifth title in his career in the DB World Tour, after he finished the championship competitions with 14 strikes below average, to collect 460 points, raising his total score this season to 657.1 points and advancing 44 steps to eighth place in the weekly ranking of the race to Dubai, which made He strengthened his chances of qualifying for the season finale tournament that will be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai next November.

Sim’s victory came after he outperformed his compatriot Yannick Paul, who finished second with 13 hits below average, to earn 305 points, raising his tally this season to 647.3 points, in ninth place in the race to Dubai.

Dutchman Joost Lutin benefited from his third place in the championship with 12 hits below average, to earn 172 points, and his score this season becomes 480.7 points, in fifteenth place in the race to Dubai.

After the success of the DB World Tour in the Asian Championships, it moves this week to the African continent with the Magical Kenya Open Championship, knowing that the tour that is sponsored by the UAE throughout the season in 39 tournaments in 26 different countries, during which players compete to qualify for the final tournament in Dubai.

It is noteworthy that the current season witnessed the holding of four tournaments in the UAE at the beginning of this year, which are the “Hero Cup” tournaments at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Yas Links Club, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic Championship at the Emirates Golf Club, and the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. At Al Hamra Golf Club.