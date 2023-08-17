Home page politics

A first ship dares to transit through the newly established Ukrainian Black Sea Corridor. The risky venture succeeds. The news about the Ukraine war in the ticker.

Dangerous manoeuvre: German ship crosses Ukrainian part of the Black Sea

Volodymyr Zelenskyy : Ukraine increases drone production

: Ukraine increases drone production The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia, Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

KIEV – Several hours after leaving the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa, the German cargo ship “Joseph Schulte” has successfully crossed the Ukrainian part of the Black Sea. Meanwhile, the United States has criticized the recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian Danube ports.

“I can confirm that the ship left Ukrainian waters,” said a spokeswoman for the Bernhard Schulte shipping company in Hamburg on Wednesday evening at the request of the German Press Agency. According to the ship information service Marine Traffic, the freighter “Joseph Schulte” was sailing in Romanian waters not far from the town of Sfântu Gheorghe at the time.

A little later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on the platform formerly known as Twitter: “Ukraine has taken an important step towards restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.”

The container ship Joseph Schulte flying the flag of Hong Kong leaves the port of Odessa. © dpa

The Hong Kong-flagged ship had docked in Odessa the day before the Russian invasion began and was then stranded there for a year and a half because of the war of aggression. It left the port on Wednesday morning – and was the first ship to use a temporary corridor set up by Ukraine, which leads to and from Ukrainian seaports. It can be used by merchant ships at their own risk.

Selenskyj: Ukraine increases drone production in the Ukraine war

In a video speech, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of drones for the defense of his country. “Drones are the ‘eyes’ and protection at the front. (…) Drones are a guarantee that people will not have to pay the price with their lives in cases where drones can be used,” he said. Ukraine is in the process of significantly increasing the production of unmanned objects. Zelenskyj also underlined the importance of drone deliveries by international partners.

USA: Putin doesn’t care about global food security

The US, meanwhile, condemned Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube estuary, which are important for grain exports. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin does not care about global food security, said a spokesman for the US State Department. The attacks further escalated the global food crisis and kept food prices high. This affects those who are particularly dependent on grain and Ukrainian farmers. (with agencies)