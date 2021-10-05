When they saw him hanging upside down, wedged in a corner of the balcony, everyone scrambled to come to his aid. But what had happened to that German Shepherd dog was only the tip of the iceberg in his life of hardship and abuse.

Rada’s story comes from Tutaev, Russia. This is the story of a desperate dog, a female German Shepherd, who seeks an escape from her hell. A gesture as extreme as his everyday life was. But let’s start from the beginning. On a day like any other, some inhabitants hear the moans of a dog hanging upside down from the corner of a balcony coming from above. At any moment it seems to be able to fall into the void. But, as a video posted on YouTube shows, some people have decided to come to his aid: someone found a ladder and a man went up and recovered the dog.

Dog hangs from the balcony, rescued by the villagers

Right from the start everyone noticed that something was wrong with that dog: Rada was severely undernourished, his body showed his ribs, he was hungry and undernourished. So someone rushed him to a vet: the tests showed anemia, a lack of hemoglobin in the blood, probably caused by a long period of hunger or malnutrition. Furthermore, Rada was clearly exhausted, frightened and traumatized.

Although local animal shelters were unwilling to host her, volunteers from the Do Good Animal Protection Association managed to find food and a roof over her head.

From some investigations, the true story of Rada came out, made up of abuses and restrictions: the owner is well known to the police and the officers were often called to the apartment, but for other matters. Russian newspapers reported that the owner is a man devoted to alcohol abuse and that neighbors often asked for police intervention for the shouting. Local volunteer Galina Ionina filed a further complaint to the police for animal cruelty.

The investigation later revealed that the man had left the city, locking up a cat and Rada in the apartment, effectively condemning them to a slow death. The feline did not make it, while Rada tried that desperate escape from the balcony that was his salvation thanks to the altruism of so many people. Now Rada is slowly but surely recovering and the Do Good Animal Protection Society has taken over her custody to ensure her a future that makes her forget such a sad past.

