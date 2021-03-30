I.In the hope of a strong economic recovery from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, more investors are buying up German stocks. The Dax crossed the 15,000 point hurdle for the first time on Tuesday and rose 1.4 percent to a record high of 15,021.13 points.

Investors were particularly encouraged by the rapid mass vaccinations in the United States and the trillion dollar economic stimulus programs of the new American President Joe Biden, said stockbrokers. The stock exchanges received additional tailwind from the promises of the major central banks to keep interest rates at almost zero percent for the time being, even with rising inflation.

