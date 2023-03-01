The inspiration for the food bank in Germany came from the United States. A member of a Berlin women’s group read an article about volunteers in New York distributing discarded groceries to homeless people. “And then we thought, ‘OK, we can do that too,’” Sabine Werth told DW. “We wanted to give a seat at the table to those who cannot pay.”

Together with other members of a Berlin women’s initiative, she founded the first Tafel, as food banks are called in Germany, the name being one of the German words for “table”.

That was 30 years ago, on February 22, 1993. The original food bank remains the largest in the country and has since become a not-for-profit association. And the idea quickly spread: today there are 936 Tafel food banks across Germany.

Depending on the amount of audience they reach, their organizers go to supermarkets, local food retailers and bakeries several times a week, or even daily, to gather scraps of still edible food, preventing waste and supporting people stricken with poverty.

Large supermarket chains also sometimes deliver their surplus produce to food banks at night once or twice a week.

Not just homeless

To be able to take advantage of food banks, people need to prove their need, for example, with a social security document, before they can withdraw things like fruit, cold cuts and bread.

“We follow the classic Robin Hood principle. We take where there is plenty and give where it is needed. But we do it legally,” said Werth, with a smile.

The food bank serves a much wider range of people than just the homeless. He is a welcome relief to many single parents, low-income retirees and refugees. For these people, it is a relief to save on food and thus be able to pay for other necessary things, such as school supplies or clothes.

poverty in germany

The organization that runs food banks in Germany estimates that 2 million people visited them last year – a sharp increase, around 50%, compared to the previous year. Despite Germany being one of the richest countries in the world, 13.8 million people were affected or threatened by poverty in 2022.

As a rule, poverty in Germany refers to relative and not absolute poverty. People do not face immediate hunger or cold. But even so, poverty in Germany still means lack of participation in society, children who go days without lunch, without trips on vacation and have a lower level of education.

Food banks started out as a way to save on food and alleviate hardship, but have now become a measure of poverty − or, as the national organization’s president, Jochen Brühl, told DW, “a seismograph for social situations and developments.” According to him, when the first Tafel was inaugurated, in 1993, poverty was not yet a widely discussed topic in German society. He claims that the general understanding at the time was that poverty did not exist in the country: those who wanted to work, worked.

“Fortunately, that sentiment has changed dramatically over the past 30 years,” said Sabine Werth. “There is no political party, no parliamentary group, no one on the political scene who says there is no poverty in Germany.”

Brühl says this is partly due to the existence of food banks in almost every city, making poverty very tangible.

“Food is politics”

A visit to one of the many food banks in Germany gives a quick idea of ​​this. In Eitorf, a village near Bonn in western Germany, Paul Hüsson takes a tour of the food bank he runs with 56 volunteers. With a touch of evident pride, he leads to the patio where the products are distributed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

He opens a small warehouse where bags of pasta, packets of flour and cans of vegetables are stacked. It doesn’t take long and Hüsson becomes a politician. He maintains that social assistance is very low and that the single monthly public transport ticket of 9 euros (about R$ 50), a pilot project across Germany from June to August 2022, was a blessing for those who have little. money.

Food banks frequently intervene in sociopolitical debates – and that is by design. “If we are genuinely involved with these issues, that automatically makes us political,” said Brühl. “Not in the sense of being affiliated with any particular party. But we have influence at the socio-political level because we hold up a mirror to society and show what is obviously not working in some places.” Or, as Sabine Werth succinctly put it outside the Tafel in Berlin: “’Food is politics’”.

Hüsson explained that he himself has a lot to learn about the complexity of poverty. Currently, half of his food bank customers are children. “It cuts deep,” he said, pointing to his heart.

Far from the arms of the state

Since they were created, food banks have been the target of criticism, with some saying they make things too easy for the state and people in need. What is clear from conversations with volunteers and food bank leaders, however, is that users expressly do not want to be part of the government’s welfare system.

They emphasize that it is wrong for welfare services to send people to food banks when they say their income is not enough. “We are increasingly falling into a situation where some are charging us with our welfare system. But we don’t want that and we are vehemently opposed to it,” said Brühl. In Berlin, Sabine Werth says the food bank does not accept any financial support from the state for this reason, in order to maintain its independence.

What is the future of food banks?

The past three years have been extremely challenging for food banks in Germany. Inflation, the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic have caused considerable strain, with a 50% increase in service beneficiaries. “Many of the institutions are on edge,” observes Brühl. “Even so, they continue the work.”

Since their inception 30 years ago, food banks have reflected on their development – ​​from that first location in Berlin to now hundreds across Germany, as well as their role in socio-political activism.

Sabine Werth prefers not to make predictions for the next three decades. “I never thought about those dimensions,” she said. “Thirty years ago, I never thought we would be where we are now. The food bank job is full of new surprises every day.”

Jochen Brühl believes that the future of food banks is secure. “I think they reinvent themselves as needed,” he says, because they always react to what’s happening in society, not the other way around.

Paul Hüsson focuses on practical issues: He is trying to find new dependencies, as the current ones are slowly becoming too small. This shows that food banks may still be needed 30 years from now, even in wealthy Germany.