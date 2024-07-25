German Sentenced to Death in Belarus Hoped for Presidential Pardon

German Rico Krieger, sentenced to death in Belarus, in an interview with the Belarus 1 TV channel statedwho hopes for a pardon from President Alexander Lukashenko.

“I really hope that President Lukashenko will forgive me and pardon me,” he said. Krieger also spoke about the meeting with German diplomats. According to him, he was told that in this case the German government can do nothing.

The German citizen stressed that he experiences “a feeling of total abandonment” every day. “I have come to the conclusion that Germany does not want to make any contact with Belarus. Although I have a chance, Germany does nothing,” he said.

30-year-old Krieger was convicted under six articles of the Criminal Code of Belarus and sentenced to death. The man served as a mercenary in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is banned in Belarus.