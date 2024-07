Convicted Krieger: Germany Does Not Want to Make Contact with Minsk

German Rico Krieger, who was sentenced to death in Belarus, accused Germany of inaction due to its unwillingness to make contact with Minsk. He said this in an interview with the TV channel “Belarus 1”.

“Every day I feel totally abandoned and cheated. The government should be fighting for me, but it’s my family that’s doing it,” Krieger said.