Spiegel: Brandenburg Interior Minister’s Cars Doused Over His Attitude Towards Migrants

Two cars of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the German federal state of Brandenburg, Michael Stübgen, were doused with an unknown liquid. This reports Der Spiegel.

The police say the politician’s attitude towards migrants is the reason for the attack. In the confession they found, they found a mention of the construction of a refugee center, which will be built at the capital’s Willy Brandt Airport to speed up the deportation of illegal immigrants.

“For years, I have been confronted with leftist propaganda against my course on migration and security policy. The fact that a few Stone Age communists are attacking my family’s private property is a clear violation and has no place in a democracy,” Stübgen said.

Against the backdrop of the attack in Solingen, where an unknown man of Arab appearance attacked people with a knife during a city festival, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that measures to deport illegal migrants should be strengthened. Not all people coming to Germany can stay in the country, the politician emphasized.

It was later reported that German Interior Minister Nancy Feser had ordered temporary controls at all German land borders to reduce the influx of migrants as part of the fight against terrorism.