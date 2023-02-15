Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Split

On a ski school trip, a German boy fell from the balcony of his hotel. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Panthermedia

A German boy fell off a hotel balcony during a school ski trip in South Tyrol. Now there is new information about the tragic case.

February 15 update: A 13-year-old boy from Germany died in an accident during a class skiing trip in Italy. The teenager came from Wolfenbüttel (Lower Saxony) and was a student at the Gymnasium Große Schule, as the spokeswoman for the regional state offices for schools and education, Bianca Trogisch, confirmed to the dpa news agency on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old fell from the balcony of a hotel in St. Johann im Ahrtal on Sunday and died in a hospital in Bolzano on Tuesday. Doctors fought for his life for two days.

The school class of the boy who died in the accident arrived in Wolfsbüttel with the teachers by bus on Wednesday morning, the responsible state authority said. The students were already being looked after by psychologists at the scene of the accident. A crisis and emergency team with school psychologists and a school department head is on duty, as Trogisch said. There is a wide range of help. The parents are also informed.

German school child dies after falling on balcony while skiing in Italy – tragic accident details

February 14 update: Tragic news from South Tyrol. The 13-year-old German boy who fell from a hotel balcony in Ahrntal is dead. This is reported by the Italian newspaper Alto Adige. The boy died in a hospital in Bolzano.

According to local media reports, the student who died in an accident came from Dorstadt near Braunschweig, he was with his class for a week’s skiing in South Tyrol. After the accident on Sunday morning, he was taken to a hospital in Bolzano by helicopter. Classmates who witnessed the fall from a height of five to six meters are still in shock, according to the reports.

On a school ski trip in the Alps: a German boy falls from the balcony – how did that happen?

First report from February 14th: Bolzano – It is a tragic accident in South Tyrol. A German boy fell from the second floor balcony of his hotel during a skiing school trip on Sunday morning. The teenager was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital in Bolzano. According to the Italian media, there are now new details about the incident.

Because on Sunday much was still unclear. In particular, how the fall came about was completely unclear. In addition, a twelve-year-old had been reported. In current reports from Italy, on the other hand, there is talk of a 13-year-old German.

German boy falls on a ski school trip from the hotel balcony – details of the incident

But the core story remains the same: the boy came to South Tyrol with his classmates and teaching staff. The fall from the balcony followed on Sunday morning. According to the current status of the Carabinieri, the boy is said to have played a prank on some schoolmates. Therefore, just before breakfast at 8:30 a.m., he climbed over the balcony. But he apparently lost his footing and fell from the second floor into the parking lot in front of the hotel. The portal reports south tyrol-news.it.

Boy seriously injured after falling from balcony in South Tyrol

According to the newspaper Alto Adige, the police now rule out that the boy could have been bullied by classmates.

The public prosecutor’s office is currently investigating. The classmates and teachers were also involved in the case. However, it is considered unlikely that they will be held responsible.

The boy, who is said to come from a small village in Germany, apparently suffered internal bleeding in the fall. He was taken to a Bolzano hospital and reportedly had to be operated on there. His parents have now followed and are still in South Tyrol. (rjs)