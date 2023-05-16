Home page World

No sooner had the ESC final started in 2023 than there was talk of a German Schlager legend. What’s behind it?

Munich/Liverpool – The ESC can refer to a long history. Each final wrote its own story. Dominant winners, excitement right up to the end, dramatic point failures – basically it was and is Euro Vision Song Contest given the full range of the keyboard.

And yet it is often the little stories, the supposed marginal aspects, that have always made the ESC what it is. This was also the case at the ESC final 2023, which was brilliantly opened by last year’s winners from Ukraine, the Kalush Orchestra. Hardly that Moderator quartet around “Game of Thrones” star Hannah Waddingham entered the stage, a German Schlager legend and ESC great should also be mentioned. But who – and why?

Graham Norton, British moderator and one of the hosts of the 2023 ESC final, also knew how to think of a German Schlager legend. © ARD Mediathek/Screenshot

ESC final 2023 starts with a greeting to the German Schlager legend – “we have never forgotten you!”

Before the 26 acts were allowed to demonstrate their skills in the 2023 ESC final, a look was taken at the record winners at the European music competition. And lo and behold: Ireland is enthroned at the top with seven victories. Closely followed by Sweden with six wins, which is now should draw level with Loreen’s second win at the end of the evening.

Three countries shared third place. The Netherlands, France – and Luxembourg. Yes, little Luxembourg has won the ESC five times so far. And that although it there hasn’t been an ESC participation since 1993 – which will change in 2024. Showmaster Graham Norton should point this out explicitly. Followed by this exclamation: “Vicky Leandros, we have never forgotten you!”

Suddenly Vicky Leandros was a topic of conversation in the 2023 ESC final – Schlager legend won the song contest for Luxembourg

Luxembourg, Vicky Leandros, the ESC – how is that connected? Younger viewers and Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest – including Jan Böhmermann and Olli Schulz – may not know this. But the German-Greek Schlager legend, whose evergreen “I love life” rounds off every party, took part in the ESC twice for Luxembourg a long time ago.

Schlager legend, ESC winner and “I love life” interpreter: singer Vicky Leandros. They were thought of at the ESC 2023. © imago

In 1967 she was still in her early teens when she took fourth place with “L’amour est bleu”. And then again five years later, when she was even able to win for Luxembourg with “Après toi”. Incidentally, the last time Luxembourg triumphed was in 1983 at the ESC, after which it went downhill.

German-Greek Vicky Leandros wrote ESC history with Luxembourg

Vicky Leandros has German and Greek citizenship and still took part in the ESC for Luxembourg. That was and is compliant with the rules. Because the musicians who compete for a country at the ESC do not have to be born in that country. In the early days of the traditional ESC, which has been held since 1956, it was mandatory for the participants to sing in the respective national language.

No problem for Vicky Leandros, who spoke French and was therefore able to compete for Luxembourg. The success mentioned speaks for itself. And reason enough for Graham Norton to honor and greet the Schlager legend at the ESC final in 2023. Meanwhile, another ESC legend reported – and analyzed Germany’s renewed bankruptcy at the ESC. (han)