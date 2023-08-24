Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Split

Unusual encounter in the North Sea: an orca suddenly jumps towards a German couple of sailors. Then the whale appears again.

Skagen – These have been increasing for some time Reports of killer whale attacks on ships. Sailors in particular fear an encounter with the orcas, also known as killer whales. In May several orcas attacked a sailing boat, the sea rescue rescued the crew. In mid-August, a sailing crew shot at the animals. The incidents occurred mainly off the Atlantic coast of France, Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Now a German couple of sailors is reporting on a breathtaking orca sighting that luckily went lightly – in the middle of the North Sea.

Unusual natural spectacle: Shortly before the Baltic Sea, a killer whale suddenly jumps towards a German sailing couple in the middle of the Skagerrak. (symbol image) © imago

“Magic spectacle”: German sailors spot orca in the North Sea

It is August 15th when Daniel and Eva Lütkenhaus leave Lysekil in Sweden for Skagen in Denmark, as they tell the magazine float to report. Around noon the wind picked up slightly. “Maybe 8 to 10 knots,” says Daniel Lütkenhaus. The “Paikja”, her ten and a half meter long sailing yacht, glides through the sea. Then, just after 3 p.m., it happened. About ten meters from her boat, a huge fin suddenly sticks out of the water. But just as quickly as the fin appeared, it disappeared again.

Sailors spot orca in the Skagerrak

A few seconds later, the sea creature reappears – on the other side of the boat. For the couple, who have already sailed Norway and Sweden this summer, one thing is clear: a whale will accompany their boat. They want to capture the fascinating moment and note their position: 57’52.356 N, 010’56.669 E. The feeling of happiness was overwhelming, they tell the magazine later.

Once we put some distance between him and us, it was just a magical spectacle.

The two film the surface of the water with their cell phones in the hope that the “whale” will appear again. They weren’t afraid, Dan emphasizes. Rather, they were fascinated by the impressive natural spectacle. Suddenly, a massive black and white body actually shoots out of the water, leaps into the air, turns sideways and lands back in the sea with a splash: it’s a whale, but more specifically an orca.

Precautions to be taken when driving through orca areas

If possible, avoid or drive around orca contact and their areas

It is essential to obtain up-to-date information on the whereabouts of the orcas via the relevant telegram groups (registration via www.orcas.pt) or another source

Stay as close to the shore as possible, i.e. sail in very shallow water wherever possible, well beyond the 20 meter depth line if possible, preferably 10-15 meters water depth

Wherever possible, avoid tuna nets (almadrabas) on the Spanish coast on the coastal side. Current information on this is also available on the relevant Telegram channels

Drive with the motor or motorsailers from the outset, starting the motor while driving attracts the orcas even more

Avoid driving at night

Avoid sailing in heavy seas, as the animals can hardly be seen approaching and passing the tuna nets on land can be dangerous

Source: trans-ocean.org

Orca sighting in the North Sea: “Fortunately we filmed it. Nobody else would have believed us.”

For a brief moment, the sailors can see the body of the entire killer whale: its characteristic fin, the imposing physique. “After we put some distance between him and us, it was just a magical spectacle,” reports Daniel Lütkenhaus in the yacht.

He describes the moment when the whale shows its fins in farewell as “crass” and “amazing” before finally disappearing into the depths of the sea. “Fortunately,” says Lütkenhaus, “we were able to film the killer whale. Nobody else here would have believed us.”

“Killer whale” is distributed worldwide – sporadically sighted before at the Skagerrak

Basically, killer whales, which are closely related to dolphins, are distributed worldwide – even in northern waters. According to expert estimates, the global population is around 50,000 individuals. Nevertheless, orcas are rarely found in Northern Europe, especially in the North Sea. There have been isolated observations in the Skagerrak in the past. In January 2021, five orcas were reported on Danish television hunting near the coast.

Dangerous encounter: There have been several hundred orca attacks on ships since 2020

Originally, killer whales live peacefully in coexistence with humans. Dramatic incidents have only been increasing since 2020, especially off the Spanish and Portuguese Atlantic coasts, near the Strait of Gibraltar and off the coasts of Brittany and Morocco. Small groups of two to eight orcas suddenly appear and harass sailboats. They force boats to stop, bang and ram hulls, or even simply lift boats out of the water. The oar blades of the boats in particular are the target: the orcas bite and destroy the oars, making the boats unmanoeuvrable.

These attacks, which can last up to an hour, mainly affect yachts from 8 to 15 meters in length, reports the German Sailing Association. And advises to avoid said areas. Even fishing boats and motor yacht crews are reporting such massive attacks. A total of between 400 and 500 attacks in the Western European sea area have been registered by authorities and the police since 2020.

Most of the boats affected could be towed to the coast, but three boats even sank, most recently in May 2023 a Swiss yacht near Barbate on the southern Spanish coast. So far, all sailors have been able to get to safety and switch to life rafts or helpful boats in good time.