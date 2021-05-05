D.he crucial question of whether the Dresden collections should lend a large number of their romantics to Moscow in times of Putinian border crossings is answered by the exhibition title: “Dreams of Freedom”. Although conceived four years ago, the juxtaposition of German and Russian romantics plus their current successors with the eternal struggle for freedom hits the heart, then as now, here and there. Could it be conceivable that there is no more political style than that of its rarely suspected romanticism, which shaped our modern concept of art like nothing else?

Romanticism is not a clearly defined art style, rather an inner attitude. Caspar David Friedrich’s sentence that the artist should only paint what he sees in front of him, when he also sees something in himself, requires improper painting, in which a landscape is never just a copy of a landscape seen. Unlike in Germany, however, where Friedrich repeatedly criticized his “mysticism” in the last decade of his life in the 1830s, the Russian romantics were always loyal to him: Without his friend and poet Vasily Zhukovsky, who brokered many picture purchases by the Petersburg Tsar’s court, he would be Friedrich was doomed to material extinction at the latest after his stroke in 1835 – the original of his wife Caroline’s letter of appeal to Schukowski is on display in a showcase in the Tretyakov Gallery.



Here, too, the idyll is deceptive: Anton Ivanov-Golubois “The island of Valaam at sunset” from 1845.

Image: State Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow





In both countries, however, this “fuzzy” romanticism is historically tied between the Napoleonic Wars and the fire in Moscow in 1812 (Napoleon’s original boots from the Russian campaign can be seen, owned by the romantic Green Vault inspector and shoe collector Peter von Block with the cult of genius tick), the failed uprising of the Decembrists in 1826 and the revolutions of the thirties and forties of the nineteenth century that sought unity and justice and freedom, romanticism was an uninterrupted search, utopia, doubt and conflict, in Russia often a tad anchored in faith and spirituality, instead of which German romantics had only a vague art religion after the secularization of 1803.

This permanent search movement is congenially embodied in Daniel Libeskind’s Moscow exhibition architecture: two spirals are cut by several of his “lightning bolts” from the Berlin Jewish Museum. This results in the need for a new decision at each intersection. At the latest after the third one, however, one has lost every thread in this labyrinth and only follows intuition – a gain that enables the discovery of twins in the picture.

Many Russian romantics made a pilgrimage to Caspar David Friedrich and the two Sistinas

The first pictures before the runaway emphasize the political potential of even the most idyllic landscape under charged headings such as “Invention of the homeland” or “adopted home Italy” – a common denominator of the German and Russian romantics: Opposite Anton Ivanov’s “The island of Valaam at sunset “(1845) near the Ladoga lake, which is not only ringing for German ears – war invalids were interned there after the Second World War – hangs Ludwig Richter’s“ Überfahrt am Schreckenstein ”, created eight years earlier: Three distinctly different generations sit in the same boat here and also break down new shores like the little people in the boat at Ivanov.



Three generations in one boat, the future uncertain: Adrian Ludwig Richter’s “Die Überfahrt am Schreckenstein” from 1837.

Image: Albertinum / Neue Meister / SKD





And of ways: If Gottfried Seume is still admired for his walk from Rostock to Syracuse, shouldn’t we also praise the Russian artists who stopped at the Sistine Madonna and Caspar David Friedrich in Dresden on their way to Rome, the place of longing? Often, like Archip Kuindschi with his Gerhard Richter-like landscape tapes, they had come on foot from the south of the country from the Dnieper to Moscow or Petersburg, literally walking through the peculiarities of the landscapes that they would paint again and again afterwards . The so-called “traveling artists” are in any case a fixed term for a whole group of painters in Russia.