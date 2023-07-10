Home page World

An ambulance and the Germans’ car after the accident in Santo Stefano di Cadore. © -/Vigili del fuoco/dpa

A car crashes into a family in Italy. A toddler dies, along with his father and grandmother. The driver is a German who has to remain in custody for the time being. The investigation is ongoing – and there is a bad suspicion.

Santo Stefano di Cadore – In the small town of Santo Stefano di Cadore there is still bewilderment. How could it happen that a German driver killed three pedestrians – a two-year-old, his father and grandmother – like that? After the terrible collision on Thursday in northern Italy, the woman from Lower Bavaria remains in custody for the time being, as a detention judge decided on Monday, according to the Ansa news agency. The 31-year-old German was therefore interviewed via video conference from the Venice hospital. She was brought to the psychiatric ward there on Sunday evening – she had previously been imprisoned in the Giudecca women’s prison in Venice.

Neither the public defender nor the court initially gave an official statement on request. A press conference by the responsible public prosecutor Paolo Luca in the northern Italian city of Belluno was announced for Tuesday, Ansa wrote.

Was it on purpose?

In Santo Stefano in the Dolomites, the mayor had declared a day of mourning for Monday. Where the three family members died a few days earlier on the Via Udine. Where there are now flowers, candles and cuddly toys at the scene of the accident. And where since then there has been whispering about a terrible suspicion: Did the German run over the pedestrian group on purpose?

“We have to work with empirical data,” prosecutor Luca told Corriere della Sera on Sunday, adding: “At this point in time, it is pointless to make reconstructions that could prove misleading. I can say that we are not ruling anything out until we have put all the elements together.”

What is certain is that the woman crashed into the family at high speed, who were walking on the sidewalk. The two adults, as well as the two-year-old, who was sitting in a stroller, were fully caught and thrown meters through the air. The father and grandmother still died at the scene of the accident – the toddler was flown to a hospital, but could not be saved. The mother was not critically injured. The grandfather, who was walking at a distance from the group, reportedly suffered a heart attack and was also taken to hospital.

The German faces a possible long prison sentence if he is convicted of multiple killings on the road – a criminal offense in Italy.

Giuseppe Triolo, the woman’s public defender, reported at the weekend, according to “Corriere”, that his client remembered nothing. “I’m in an abyss,” the woman is said to have said again and again, according to the media report. She didn’t know anything about the accident, said Triolo, “as if she hadn’t been there.”

There are no skid marks

Pictures from a surveillance camera installed in a workshop, which were made public and handed over to the investigators, did not show the impact, but did show the accident car a few moments before the collision at just before 3:15 p.m. The recordings suggest that the car was traveling much too fast in the town center. According to the media, the woman could have driven up to 90 kilometers per hour. The impact can be heard in the video – it’s a terrible noise.

There were no skid marks on the road. Theoretically, this could indicate that the German may have intentionally rushed into the people. Or that she was distracted, for example by a cell phone – the police checked her smartphone and cell phone data.

For this purpose, witness statements and previous events must be evaluated. According to Ansa, someone from the village reported that shortly before the accident, the German got into a loud argument before suddenly getting into her car and speeding away. It was also said that she had been noticed weeks earlier in Bolzano with aggressive behavior in public. Italian media also scoured the woman’s profiles on social networks. The investigators will now examine all of this. dpa