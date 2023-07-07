Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

A woman from Germany crashes into a family in Italy at high speed. Three people die. The grandfather finds emotional words.

Santo Stefano di Cadore – For a Venetian family in Italy, a trip ended in fatal tragedy. A woman from Germany crashed her car into the group on Thursday afternoon (July 6). Three people died, including a two-year-old child. The background is still unclear.

Fatal accident in Italy: A woman from Germany races in the family

The accident happened in Santo Stefano di Cadore near the border with Austria. Around 4 p.m., the 30-year-old vacationer from Germany is said to have driven to the family at high speed, the local authorities confirmed. The father and grandmother died at the scene of the accident. The two-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The mother was also injured.

The shock is deep. The grandfather, who was apparently walking at a distance behind his family, had to watch everything. He processes what happened in the hospital. “I’m alive,” he told the Italian magazine Corriere del Veneto. In his estimation, however, only because he was walking a few meters behind his family.

The family was on the Via Udine in the direction of Sappada in the center of the community, he said. The black Audi suddenly appeared at a school and ran over his relatives. His wife and son-in-law are said to have been thrown meters through the air and his grandson was run over by the vehicle. The police are still investigating exactly how the accident happened.

German runs over family in Italy: Grandpa speaks of “murder on the street”

His daughter, who is currently in hospital with injuries, is desperate. “It was a murder on the street,” said the grandfather. “She took all my daughter’s family away from her.”

A German is said to have crashed her car into a family in northern Italy and killed three people. © Vigili del fuoco/dpa

In view of the fatal incident, the authorities canceled a city festival planned for the weekend in the community as a sign of mourning. “It is an unbelievable tragedy,” said the regional parish priest, Don Giuseppe Simoni Corriere del Veneto.

Woman from Germany races in the family: 30-year-old arrested

The President of the north-eastern Veneto region, Luca Zaia, also expressed his condolences. It is a message “that leaves you completely speechless,” quoted the Italian news agency ansa the politician. “A tragedy that affects a family, but also an entire community.”

The driver from Germany has since been arrested. She is accused of multiple homicides – a criminal offense in Italy. How ansa reported, the 30-year-old was also injured in the impact and transported to a hospital. The police are also checking whether the driver was possibly distracted by her cell phone.

